Banana Pecan Brownie Recipe
Everyone enjoys a brownie. Simple to prepare and delightfully sweet and chocolaty with a wonderfully fudgy texture, brownies really are the king of desserts. This beloved baked good makes the perfect treat for just about every setting. Whether you want a decadent dessert for a dinner party or a quick sugar hit alongside a cup of coffee, the humble brownie can do it all.
These banana pecan brownies, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, are a delicious yet simple twist on the classic chocolate brownie. Mashed bananas are added to the batter in a technique similar to that of banana bread, lending moisture, sweetness, and the flavor of banana, which pairs wonderfully with chocolate. Chopped pecans are also included, adding a nutty flavor and crunch to the finished brownies. Topped with sliced banana for a touch of elegance, this recipe is perfect if you are looking for a way to elevate and expand your brownie repertoire.
Gather the ingredients for this banana pecan brownie recipe
You will want dark chocolate, sugar, butter, flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, salt, bananas, eggs, vanilla extract, and chopped pecans.
How can I change up this banana pecan brownie recipe?
One of the great things about brownies is how easily adaptable they are. Though baking is often an exact science, brownies are much more forgiving than other sweet treats and can stand far more experimentation.
This recipe can certainly be adjusted to suit different dietary requirements. To make these banana pecan brownies gluten-free, you will simply need to swap out the all-purpose flour for a gluten-free flour alternative. Similarly, to make them dairy-free, you will want to substitute the butter for vegan butter, margarine, or even vegetable oil. While dark chocolate can sometimes naturally be dairy-free, you will also want to check this and, if need be, substitute it for a guaranteed dairy-free variety.
For flavor variations, why not substitute the pecans for a different nut, such as walnuts or hazelnuts? A shot of coffee can add a really delicious depth of flavor, deepening the chocolaty taste and creating a delicious banana-mocha combination. Or, if you are a true chocolate lover, simply add a handful or two of milk chocolate chips for extra gooeyness.
How can I keep these banana pecan brownies?
You'll definitely want to enjoy these brownies at their best, so storing them properly is paramount. Correct storage will help these banana pecan brownies maintain their moisture, so they won't harden and dry out. To keep your brownies fresh, make sure to cool them completely before storing them, so that the condensation doesn't impact their texture. Next, line an airtight container with parchment paper to keep the brownies moist and prevent sticking. These banana pecan brownies can be stored at room temperature for 2-3 days or in the fridge for up to a week. Just remember to allow the brownies to warm back up to room temperature again before consuming them for the best texture.
These banana pecan brownies can also safely be frozen, which is an ideal option if you are cooking up a big batch and don't want any to go to waste. It is best to individually wrap the brownies before freezing them, so you can easily defrost them either in the fridge or at room temperature in portion-sized amounts.
- 6 ounces dark chocolate, broken into small pieces
- ¾ cup granulated sugar
- ¾ cup (1 ½ sticks) butter
- ⅔ cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons cocoa powder
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 3 medium-sized ripe bananas, divided
- 3 large eggs, at room temperature
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ cup chopped pecans
|Calories per Serving
|452
|Total Fat
|29.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|15.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|103.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|43.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.4 g
|Total Sugars
|26.4 g
|Sodium
|200.2 mg
|Protein
|5.9 g