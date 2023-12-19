Banana Pecan Brownie Recipe

Everyone enjoys a brownie. Simple to prepare and delightfully sweet and chocolaty with a wonderfully fudgy texture, brownies really are the king of desserts. This beloved baked good makes the perfect treat for just about every setting. Whether you want a decadent dessert for a dinner party or a quick sugar hit alongside a cup of coffee, the humble brownie can do it all.

These banana pecan brownies, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, are a delicious yet simple twist on the classic chocolate brownie. Mashed bananas are added to the batter in a technique similar to that of banana bread, lending moisture, sweetness, and the flavor of banana, which pairs wonderfully with chocolate. Chopped pecans are also included, adding a nutty flavor and crunch to the finished brownies. Topped with sliced banana for a touch of elegance, this recipe is perfect if you are looking for a way to elevate and expand your brownie repertoire.