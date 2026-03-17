23 Fajita Recipes Packed With Sizzling Flavor
Fajitas: They're sizzling hot, ultra-flavorful, and packed with protein and veggies. It's fun to order them at your favorite Tex-Mex restaurant, where they come out loudly sizzling, alerting your neighbors at nearby tables that you're about to dig into an especially delicious meal. But let's be honest — going out to a restaurant every time you're craving fajitas can get expensive for some of us, and there may be times when you simply don't feel like leaving your house to get your fajita fix.
Luckily, though, it's a lot easier than you may think to make fajitas at home. You don't have to dream up the best flavor combinations off the top of your head, either — by following these recipes, you'll be making flavorful fajitas in the comfort of your own kitchen. And yes, they'll come out of the pan sizzling just like they do at the restaurant. Let's take a closer look at some of our fajita faves.
Easy Black Bean Fajitas
You really don't need any meat to make a good batch of fajitas. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly dinner option or you just don't eat meat, these black bean fajitas have you covered. The black beans are cooked with onions and three different types of bell peppers, which makes the meal as colorful as can be. Serve the fajitas on the tortillas of your choice, and you have an easy meal you can make with either a can of beans or the homemade version of the same.
Recipe: Easy Black Bean Fajitas
Homemade Chicken Fajitas
Chicken fajitas are a great meal to have when you want something that feels healthy and nourishing but still tastes amazing. For this recipe, you'll use boneless, skinless chicken breasts, although you can always opt for a different cut of chicken if you prefer. On the veggie front, grab some bell peppers, an onion, and garlic for flavor, color, and nutrients. The spices are what really make the dish shine, though — chili powder, cumin, cayenne, and paprika are the heavy hitters here.
Recipe: Homemade Chicken Fajitas
Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas with Spicy Avocado Crema
Chicken fajitas don't have to be difficult to make. In fact, did you know that you can make all the ingredients you want to include in your fajitas on a sheet pan? That makes the cooking process as simple as can be and doesn't require you to stand over the stove while you're waiting for your food to be done. What makes this recipe stand out, though, is that spicy avocado crema. It's cooling, refreshing, and spicy all at once, making it a must-add condiment to your meal.
4-Ingredient Slow Cooker Fajitas
Your slow cooker can come in handy for all kinds of recipes and tasks in the kitchen, but you may not immediately think of it as a tool that can help you make fajitas. But this recipe proves that the slow cooker can make for an incredible batch of fajitas. And the best part? You really only need four ingredients. Just grab some skirt steak, taco seasoning, bell peppers, and onion, and throw them all into the slow cooker for eight hours. Before you know it, you'll have fajitas that you can serve with tortillas or rice.
Recipe: 4-Ingredient Slow Cooker Fajitas
Ribeye Steak Fajitas
Ribeye is one of our all-time favorite cuts of beef. But don't assume that it's only good for making a standard steak, as it can also be used to make especially delicious steak fajitas. You'll just want to slice the ribeye into thin strips before marinating it in a flavorful blend of herbs and spices. Then cook it on a griddle alongside some peppers and onions, and serve it however you like to eat fajitas. You'll be amazed at just how delicious they turn out when you use this top-notch cut of steak.
Recipe: Ribeye Steak Fajitas
Grilled Steak Fajitas
You don't technically need a grill to make these grilled steak fajitas since you'll cook them in a cast iron pan. Doing so results in a nice browned exterior to the meat, but if you cook it properly, it will reveal a layer of pink in the center. That means you're working with a super-flavorful protein source in this recipe. The veggies also play an important role here, though. You'll use the traditional combo of bell peppers and onions, but make sure to add in some jalapenos for a fiery twist.
Recipe: Grilled Steak Fajitas
Portobello Fajitas
If you've never used portobello mushrooms as a meat replacement before, you're seriously missing out. Sure, you already know that you can use the caps to make portobello burgers, but did you know that you can slice them to make incredible fajitas as well? We love using portobellos because they're quite a bit lighter than meat, but they still offer an intense, meaty, umami flavor that makes your dish taste incredible. Give it a try the next time you're craving a meat-free meal.
Recipe: Portobello Fajitas
Crockpot Steak Fajitas
Yes, you can absolutely cook steak in a Crock-Pot, and that's exactly how you'll yield the delicious flavor profile of these steak fajitas. We used a flank steak for this recipe, but feel free to opt for a skirt steak instead if you want to stay true to the tradition of fajitas. Basically, you can just dump all of the ingredients directly into the Crock-Pot and wait for them to cook all the way through. You'll be left with a super-flavorful dish after just four hours of hands-off cooking.
Recipe: Crockpot Steak Fajitas
Venison Fajitas
Whether you eat venison on the regular or you're totally new to this type of meat, you might want to give this unconventional fajitas recipe a try. Because venison is leaner than other types of meat, it offers a less-fatty alternative to beef while still packing a ton of rich flavor, along with a unique earthiness that you won't find in most forms of protein. Pair it with those typical fajitas veggies, and you have a meaty meal you're probably not going to find in a restaurant.
Recipe: Venison Fajitas
Easy Chicken Fajita Pasta
Actual fajitas are a great go-to meat sometimes, but other times, you may want to taste those flavors in a totally different form. Enter this chicken fajita pasta recipe. Taco seasoning and heavy cream make for a rich, flavorful sauce, while peppers and onions give the dish its signature fajita flavor. Plus, it's a relatively quick dish to make, requiring fewer than 30 minutes of your time. Who doesn't like a fun flavor fusion?
Recipe: Easy Chicken Fajita Pasta
Spicy Chicken Fajitas
Sure, there are plenty of standard chicken fajita recipes out there, but when you want something that packs a bit more spice, turn to this recipe. It has all of the same elements you'd expect in any fajita recipe: A protein source, peppers, and onions. But spices like ancho chili powder and cayenne peppers bring the heat, offering a bolder flavor profile than most recipes. If you want to up the heat ante even more, add some crushed red pepper flakes as well.
Recipe: Spicy Chicken Fajitas
Slow Cooker Chicken Fajitas
Get ready for one of the easiest fajita dishes you've ever made in your life. You can essentially make this entire recipe right in your slow cooker, making it incredibly easy to throw together on even the busiest days of the week. What really makes it shine is all the spices you're dumping in — cumin, paprika, chili powder, cayenne, and ground coriander infuse the chicken and veggies with a bold, intense spice blend that will have you going back for seconds.
Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken Fajitas
Sizzling Steak Fajitas
Colorful, flavorful, and easy as can be, these steak fajitas will hit the spot any time you're craving red meat. You'll cook the steak and the vegetables together all in one pan, which means that you don't have to dirty up too many dishes in your kitchen. Once you've finished cooking the fillings, plop that mixture right onto a flour tortilla, add the toppings of your choice — sour cream and green herbs like parsley or cilantro are solid choices. You can also serve these fajitas over rice.
Recipe: Sizzling Steak Fajitas
Chicken Fajita Casserole
What if you could capture the fajita flavors you love and incorporate them into a whole new dish? If you're looking for a meal that will feed a crowd but still offers everything you love about fajitas, then this casserole recipe should be on your must-make list. Basically, you'll just mix all of your fajita ingredients with cream cheese and shredded cheddar cheese, put it into a baking dish, and let it bake for 25 minutes until it starts to bubble.
Recipe: Chicken Fajita Casserole
Fajita Pasta with Cilantro Lime Sauce
This is another fajita pasta recipe, but this one really leans into those bright, herbal flavors with a delicious cilantro lime sauce. It also skips the meat entirely, focusing on veggies, although you can add in beans or meat as you see fit. The sauce, though, is absolutely the best part. It's made with lime juice, cilantro, olive oil, maple syrup, and spices, and it'll give your fajita pasta the kick of flavor it needs.
Loaded Chicken Fajita Bowl
Of course, we love eating fajitas on tortillas, but when you think about it, fajitas are actually a pretty versatile dish, meaning that you can take the basics — chicken, peppers, and onions — and eat them in various formats. We especially like making a chicken fajita bowl when we have some rice on hand, but don't have tortillas. This recipe will allow you to incorporate way more veggies into your dish than you'd be able to if you were making standard fajitas.
Recipe: Loaded Chicken Fajita Bowl
Baked Chicken Fajita Bowls
As amazing as fajitas taste when they're cooked on a hot griddle, grill, or cast-iron pan on the stove, we don't always have the time to stand over the fajitas, stirring them regularly to prevent burning. If you're looking for the same delicious flavors but want to prepare the dish in a less time-intensive way, try making your fajitas in the oven, then incorporating them into a bowl. You can actually develop some incredible flavors right in the oven, which allows you to take a more hands-off approach to this classic Tex-Mex dish.
Recipe: Baked Chicken Fajita Bowls
Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas
Here's another sheet pan fajitas dish that we love to make when we're particularly busy in the kitchen, or we just have other food cooking on the stove. But this recipe is also incredible for meal prep. Make a big batch at the beginning of the week, and you'll get to enjoy fajitas for lunch for days afterward. Don't think you'll eat that many fajitas in a week? Freeze the leftovers, so you have an easy meal the next time you feel like ordering expensive takeout.
Recipe: Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas
Air Fryer Chicken Fajitas
When you want your fajita fillings to be crispy and perfectly browned, you may assume that you have to use a ton of oil in your pan. That's not always the case, though, particularly when you use an air fryer. An air fryer requires very little, if any, oil at all but still gives you that crispy texture and smoky flavor you're going for. And because using an air fryer is so simple, you can make this recipe when you may not have the time or patience to whip up something more time-intensive.
Recipe: Air Fryer Chicken Fajitas
Sizzling Shrimp Fajitas
Sure, chicken and beef are great protein options for fajitas, but if you love seafood just as much as we do, then you have to make these shrimp fajitas that come out sizzling. The shrimp absorbs the flavors of the spices nicely, and it pairs exceptionally well with the fresh veg. This is a lighter take on this beloved dish, and it's one that we especially like making during the summer months when we're planning on eating outside.
Recipe: Sizzling Shrimp Fajitas
Sizzling Tofu Fajitas
Don't eat meat, but looking for a fajita recipe that features more than just basic beans? No worries! This recipe for tofu fajitas will satisfy your fajita cravings every time. Tofu is an incredibly versatile ingredient, so it takes on those classic fajita flavors quite well. You can load up the fillings into a tortilla like you might with a meat-focused fajita recipe, or you can serve the tofu and veg with rice or pasta instead. Even if you're not a vegetarian, this recipe is worth trying when you're craving a lighter meal.
Recipe: Sizzling Tofu Fajitas
Shrimp Fajita Pasta Bake
This is yet another fajita pasta recipe, but this one calls for shrimp. You're also going to bake this recipe instead of preparing it all on the stove, which gives it a warm, creamy richness that really takes things to a whole new level. It's relatively light since you're using shrimp, but all that added cheese still makes it feel decadent. Plus, it'll satisfy your cravings for fajitas, seafood, and pasta all at the same time.
Recipe: Shrimp Fajita Pasta Bake
Spicy Beef Fajita Burger
Can't decide whether you want to eat a burger or fajitas? It's a difficult decision, but when you follow this recipe, you can have both. You'll season the ground beef with fajita seasonings, which gives the patty its unique flavor. Then, you can add the cooked onions and peppers on top of the patty when you're assembling the burger. The form might be all burger, but the flavor is undeniably fajita-inspired. Unexpected food mashups have never tasted this good.
Recipe: Spicy Beef Fajita Burger
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