Fajitas are part of a long list of foods like burritos, enchiladas, and nachos that fit into a Tex-Mex cuisine cateogory. Earning their place as one of the most famous Tex-Mex foods for being a show-stopping platter of meat and vegetables served still-sizzling, fajitas are a fun and delicious way to enjoy the taste of Tex-Mex fusion. The best part of fajitas is that they are easy to make at home with just about any meat or vegetable, as long as you have a few seasonings and a particularly hot skillet. Some chefs even insist fajitas are better made at home — especially if you can master the iconic sizzling of the pan.

Fajitas can be made with chicken, shrimp, and even mushrooms, but the most traditional preparation is with steak. There are many types of beef that can be used, and most of the time, fajitas are made with inexpensive cuts and tenderized with a marinade. At home, you can level up your fajita night by following this ribeye steak fajitas recipe from developer Michelle McGlinn, which features ribeye steaks marinated in a simple combination of orange juice and spices before sizzling with a combination of peppers and onions. Coming together in just minutes and bursting with savory flavor, this steak fajita recipe makes Tex-Mex night easy and luxurious.