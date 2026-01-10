Ribeye Steak Fajitas Recipe
Fajitas are part of a long list of foods like burritos, enchiladas, and nachos that fit into a Tex-Mex cuisine cateogory. Earning their place as one of the most famous Tex-Mex foods for being a show-stopping platter of meat and vegetables served still-sizzling, fajitas are a fun and delicious way to enjoy the taste of Tex-Mex fusion. The best part of fajitas is that they are easy to make at home with just about any meat or vegetable, as long as you have a few seasonings and a particularly hot skillet. Some chefs even insist fajitas are better made at home — especially if you can master the iconic sizzling of the pan.
Fajitas can be made with chicken, shrimp, and even mushrooms, but the most traditional preparation is with steak. There are many types of beef that can be used, and most of the time, fajitas are made with inexpensive cuts and tenderized with a marinade. At home, you can level up your fajita night by following this ribeye steak fajitas recipe from developer Michelle McGlinn, which features ribeye steaks marinated in a simple combination of orange juice and spices before sizzling with a combination of peppers and onions. Coming together in just minutes and bursting with savory flavor, this steak fajita recipe makes Tex-Mex night easy and luxurious.
Gather the ingredients for ribeye steak fajitas
The first ingredient you'll need to make ribeye steak fajitas is ribeye, a luxury cut of steak that differs from New York strip due to its higher fat content. Though you can use a strip when ribeye isn't available, the ribeye will be juicier, with a richer flavor, due to the fat marbling throughout. With the steaks picked out (you'll need about two), grab salt, pepper, chili powder, cumin, smoked paprika, an orange, chopped cilantro, olive oil, garlic, cornstarch, and a neutral oil like grapeseed or avocado (avocado oil is one of the best choices for cooking fajita veggies). Speaking of veggies, you'll need a yellow, red, and green bell pepper and a yellow onion.
Step 1: Slice the ribeye
Remove the fat cap from the steak. Slice the ribeye into ¼-inch wide slices against the grain.
Step 2: Combine the spices
In a small bowl, mix the salt, pepper, chili powder, cumin, and paprika together.
Step 3: Combine liquid marinade ingredients with cornstarch
In another large bowl, combine the orange juice, cilantro, olive oil, garlic, and cornstarch until smooth.
Step 4: Add the spices
Add the seasonings and whisk to form a marinade.
Step 5: Coat steak with seasonings
Add the steak to the marinade and toss to coat. Cover with plastic and marinate for 15 to 20 minutes.
Step 6: Heat oil in a large cast iron griddle
When ready to cook, heat the grapeseed oil on a cast iron griddle or large cast iron skillet over medium heat.
Step 7: Add the steak and vegetables
Add the steak to the cast iron and begin to sear in a single layer. Add the bell peppers and onions, spreading the onions on top of the steak and the peppers on either side.
Step 8: Cook the steak and veggies
Cook, tossing often, until vegetables are soft and ribeye is nicely browned, about 8 to 10 minutes.
Step 9: Serve the steak fajitas with tortillas
Serve the fajitas immediately (while still sizzling) with tortillas.
What to serve with ribeye steak fajitas
Ingredients
- 2 pounds ribeye steak
- 1 teaspoons salt
- 1 teaspoons pepper
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- 2 teaspoons cumin
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- Juice from 1 orange, or about 2 tablespoons
- ¼ cup cilantro, roughly chopped
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 2 tablespoons grapeseed oil (or other high smoke point oil)
- 1 green bell pepper, sliced
- 1 yellow bell pepper, sliced
- 1 red bell pepper, sliced
- 1 medium yellow onion, sliced
Directions
- Remove the fat cap from the steak. Slice the ribeye into ¼-inch wide slices against the grain.
- In a small bowl, mix the salt, pepper, chili powder, cumin, and paprika together.
- In another large bowl, combine the orange juice, cilantro, olive oil, garlic, and cornstarch until smooth.
- Add the seasonings and whisk to form a marinade.
- Add the steak to the marinade and toss to coat. Cover with plastic and marinate for 15 to 20 minutes.
- When ready to cook, heat the grapeseed oil on a cast iron griddle or large cast iron skillet over medium heat.
- Add the steak to the cast iron and begin to sear in a single layer. Add the bell peppers and onions, spreading the onions on top of the steak and the peppers on either side.
- Cook, tossing often, until vegetables are soft and ribeye is nicely browned, about 8 to 10 minutes.
- Serve the fajitas immediately (while still sizzling) with tortillas.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|768
|Total Fat
|59.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|21.5 g
|Trans Fat
|2.8 g
|Cholesterol
|154.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|17.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.8 g
|Total Sugars
|6.4 g
|Sodium
|741.7 mg
|Protein
|44.0 g
How do I make fajitas if I don't have a large cast iron?
Tradition, combined with practicality, has made it common for fajitas to be made in cast iron skillets or griddles, which can be heated higher than many other kitchen materials. As such, the steak and vegetables can sizzle and char as they would over an open flame. Of course, if no cast iron is available, fajitas can also be made many different ways.
The next best method after cast iron is to use a grill, which allows the steak to cook directly over flame. Without a grill, you can also use a stainless steel frying pan or skillet, which can also retain high heat and distribute it evenly. You can also work in batches with either skillet, if the steaks and veggies can't fit together in one. And if you're looking for a totally hands-off way to cook fajitas, a sheet pan can do the trick — we recommend broiling for a few minutes at the end to achieve the traditional char.
How do I serve fajitas?
Fajitas are known for their serving method, which is traditionally in-skillet, placed on a wooden trivet to avoid damaging the table. The contents are then taken directly from the skillet and added to tortillas to make tacos, often combined with salsa, guacamole, and cilantro. We recommend serving the fajitas directly from the cast iron skillet (add a drop of water while hot to make it sizzle) or, for a safer method, transfer the fajitas to a bowl or platter.
The fajitas can be served on their own, with Spanish rice, or rolled into tortillas. You can also make a full, fun meal out of fajitas by serving alongside guacamole, salsa verde, pico de gallo, and wedges of lime. You can also add sauces like chipotle mayo or garlic crema, or serve with cheeses like cotjia or shredded pepper Jack. You can even make a bowl out of it and use the fajitas for meal prep, serving alongside rice and slices of avocado.