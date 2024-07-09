Why Avocado Oil Is The Absolute Best Choice For Cooking Fajita Veggies

True to their reputation, fajitas offer plenty of sizzle. It turns out that the culprit of all the chaos is most likely a sauce or liquid squirted on the food right before it's served. But we often associate the sizzle with the initial oil in the pan, and there's a good reason why. Since fajita veggies are typically cooked at medium-high heat, you're likely to hear some crackling oil throughout the entire process, even if it's less dramatic than the smoky finish.

Because you're using higher temperatures here, selecting the right type of cooking fat is key. The smoke point of avocado oil climbs up to a whopping 500 degrees Fahrenheit, which is why it's the best choice for fajita veggies. This means that your oil can be cooked at high heat without the risk of it smoking, so you'll avoid a burnt flavor in your food and potentially detrimental health conditions (such as the release of free radicals) in your kitchen. But luckily, this avocado-based product is also the best pick flavor-wise, as it blends in perfectly with fajita seasonings and toppings like salsa, guacamole, sour cream, lime wedges, and avocado slices.