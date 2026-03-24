8 Fast Food Chains That Will Sell You A Burger During Breakfast Hours

At one point or another, we all crave an early morning burger. Is it weird or out of the ordinary to crave this pinnacle of fast food before the time hits double digits? No — it's just one of those hankerings that is hard to get rid of until it's been properly fed. And while several fast food chains have copious breakfast sandwiches with eggs, cheese, and other breakfast staples, it's just not the same. It's a burger we desire, and an egg and cheese wrap simply won't tick the box. Lucky for us, there are plenty of fast food chains that serve burgers during breakfast hours.

Several of these fast food restaurants are franchised, meaning that the hours and menus can vary based on location, so we recommend you check your location for more specific information before heading out expecting a morning burger. However, based on restaurant websites, social media, and various Reddit threads, we were able to determine that these chains can serve you a burger during breakfast hours. Some are burgers that have been gussied up in breakfast attire — perhaps with an egg, bacon, and/or hash browns — while others are simply the same burgers you can get later in the day. Read on for the comprehensive list, and when that morning burger craving strikes, we hope you're nearby at least one of these restaurants so you can happily indulge.