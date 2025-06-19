How Many Steak 'N Shake Locations Are Left In The US?

If you've noticed fewer Steak 'n Shakes when looking for a milkshake your last road trip, you weren't imagining things. The chain has never been as huge a player in the American burger chain space as names like McDonald's and Wendy's, but Steak 'n Shakes signature fresh steakburgers have been winning a devoted following for generations since its founding in 1934. Things changed in 2008 when the old-school chain was purchased by activist investor Sardar Biglari. Then sitting at 490 locations the chain was struggling with declining sales and the onset of the economic decline caused by the 2008 financial crisis. During the next decade Biglari aggressively expanded the brand, hitting a peak of 626 locations in 2018. But since then Steak 'n Shake has been in decline. As of this writing, ScrapeHero reports that the chain has 397 locations in the U.S.

What happened? Well Steak 'n Shake has seen a lot of changes in its business model since 2008, as CEO Biglari has chased different types of business. The rapid expansion of the 2010s was done with an eye towards low prices and faster service, but for most of its history Steak 'n Shake had differentiated itself from other burger chains by being a full service restaurant. This meant diner-like interiors where you were served at a table. The high expense of this setup was incompatible with the rapid expansion Biglari was chasing, and in 2018 and 2019 the once growing chain started losing money, which has led to even bigger changes.