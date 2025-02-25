The Unconventional Way Steak 'N Shake's Founder Proved Its Food Was Fresh

If you're someone who likes to know the origin and freshness of the ingredients used to make your favorite restaurant meal, you might be impressed with the story of Gus Belt, the founder of burger chain Steak 'n Shake. Way back in the 1930s, he took an unusual and dramatic step to show his customers that the food cooked on the premises was always super fresh.

According to the restaurant's website, Belt "was determined to serve his customers the finest burgers and shakes in the business. To prove his point that his burgers were exceptionally prime, he would wheel in a barrel of steaks (including round, sirloin, and T-bones) and grind the meat into burgers right in front of the guests."

The thinking behind this move? It assured diners, who could see the ingredients and the meals being prepared through the glass windows of the open kitchen, that the food was fresh and being made in a clean environment. And it was Belt's striking decision to put his steaks at the front and center of the show that led to the burger chain's famous slogan, "In Sight It Must Be Right". Continuing with the brand's commitment to delivering only the finest menu items, Steak 'n Shake switched to cooking all its fries in 100% beef tallow this year, harking back to the way they used to be prepared many years ago before the rise of seed oils.