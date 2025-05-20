The Mexican Chain Restaurant You Should Probably Skip If You Want A Decent Breakfast Menu
Whether you only have a box of cereal in your pantry or simply don't feel like cooking, fast food breakfast is always a reliable way to start your day. There's typically an array of options to have your pick from, with plenty of fast food restaurants serving breakfast all day. If you do want to have a variety of choices on the menu, though, don't bother stopping at Del Taco for breakfast.
With loaded fries, tacos, quesadillas, and even burgers, Del Taco's spread is an ideal spot for a quick lunch or dinner. While the restaurant's regular menu contains something for everyone, its breakfast offerings leave little to be desired. Sure, not every fast food spot's breakfast bites have the same range as its other items, but Del Taco only provides four food items on its morning menu.
Two of the items, its breakfast roller and its breakfast burrito, appear to be almost indistinguishable from one another. Both are described as scrambled eggs, grated cheddar cheese, and red sauce in a flour tortilla, coming with the option to add more eggs and cheese or bacon. The burrito, however, is a little bulkier and has the option to add on carne asada steak in addition to the bacon or egg and cheese. Two sides, hash brown sticks and donut holes, round out Del Taco's lackluster breakfast menu.
Del Taco's competitors have way better breakfast menus
While its regular menu range is undisputed, there are plenty of other fast food chains that do breakfast far better than Del Taco. Although we didn't rate it the highest on our fast food breakfast menu ranking, Taco Bell's array of breakfast items gives diners plenty to work with. The Tex-Mex chain takes its regular offerings, like the crunchwrap supreme, quesadillas, and burritos, and gives them a breakfast-inspired spin.
The various-sized burritos come with their own special ingredients, like tomatoes or nacho cheese sauce, rather than just being copies of each other. Its crunchwrap supremes, featuring Taco Bell's unexpectedly good hash browns, mainly vary in regards to protein, but there are plenty of add-ons, like potatoes, steak, and a three-cheese blend.
Qdoba, another Mexican-inspired chain, has a breakfast menu in line with its choose-your-own-ingredient approach. The restaurant offers small and regular sizes of breakfast burritos, bowls, and quesadillas, allowing customers to pick from a range of proteins, sauces, quesos, and toppings. Qdoba's offerings have a decent amount of variety, with diners getting to choose items like chorizo, adobo chicken, salsa verde, queso diablo, chile corn salsa, and guacamole to make their own special breakfast item.