Italian Deli-Style Chicken Cutlet Pizza Recipe
This Italian deli-style chicken cutlet pizza is topped with crispy, crackling fried chicken, plump sundried tomatoes, and tangy artichoke hearts. Finished with a drizzle of pesto and fresh basil leaves, it's the ultimate sandwich-turned-pizza.
Many people might think that taking a classic Italian sub and turning it into a pizza would be blasphemy. With this recipe, however, according to developer Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, it feels like the highest compliment. As you bite into the multi-textured slice of pizza pie, the fried chicken vies for attention against the salty sweetness of the sundried tomatoes, and you realize that this, right in your hands, is the perfect classic sandwich — and it tastes even better as a pizza.
The inspiration for this pizza comes directly from a classic sandwich available at Italian American delis, the best of which are spread out across the United States. This recipe pays homage to the iconic establishments that have shaped American food culture. And with every bite, you'll taste the flavors of one of America's greatest cuisines.
Gather the ingredients for this Italian deli-style chicken cutlet pizza
To make this pizza, you'll want to start with the fried chicken cutlet. For the breaded chicken, you'll need chicken breast, cut into ½-inch-thick slices, all-purpose flour, eggs, panko breadcrumbs, grated Parmesan cheese, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper, to taste, and vegetable oil for frying.
For the pizza itself, you'll need pizza dough, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, fresh basil leaves, and basil pesto — you can use homemade or store-bought.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat oven to 450 F. If using a pizza stone, place it in the oven to preheat.
Step 2: Set up a breading station
Set up a breading station with three shallow bowls: one containing flour, one containing beaten eggs, and one containing panko mixed with Parmesan, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper.
Step 3: Prep the chicken
Dredge the chicken pieces in flour, dip them in egg, then coat them in the panko mixture.
Step 4: Preheat the oil
Heat ½-inch oil in a skillet over medium-high heat to 350 F.
Step 5: Fry the chicken
Fry the chicken in batches for 3-4 minutes until golden and cooked through. Drain on paper towels.
Step 6: Roll out pizza dough
Roll out the pizza dough into a 12 to 14-inch round.
Step 7: Transfer to baking sheet or stone
Transfer it to a pizza peel or baking sheet.
Step 8: Assemble the pizza
Spread the tomato sauce over the dough, leaving a 1-inch border. Layer on the mozzarella. Top with the breaded chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, and artichoke hearts.
Step 9: Bake the pizza
Bake for 12-15 minutes until the crust is golden and the cheese is bubbling.
Step 10: Slice and serve the Deli-style chicken pizza
Remove the pizza from the oven. Top it with fresh basil leaves and drizzle it with basil pesto. Slice and serve immediately.
Ingredients
- For the breaded chicken
- 1 pound chicken breast, cut into ½-inch-thick slices
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1 cup panko breadcrumbs
- ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Vegetable oil, for frying
- For the pizza
- 1 pound pizza dough
- 1 cup tomato sauce
- 8 ounces fresh mozzarella, sliced
- ½ cup sun-dried tomatoes, chopped
- 1 cup artichoke hearts, quartered
- Fresh basil leaves
- ¼ cup basil pesto
Directions
- Preheat oven to 450 F. If using a pizza stone, place it in the oven to preheat.
- Set up a breading station with three shallow bowls; one containing flour, one containing beaten eggs, and one containing panko mixed with Parmesan, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper.
- Dredge the chicken pieces in flour, dip them in egg, then coat them in the panko mixture.
- Heat ½-inch oil in a skillet over medium-high heat to 350 F.
- Fry the chicken in batches for 3-4 minutes until golden and cooked through. Drain on paper towels.
- Roll out the pizza dough into a 12 to 14-inch round.
- Transfer it to a pizza peel or baking sheet.
- Spread the tomato sauce over the dough, leaving a 1-inch border. Layer on the mozzarella. Top with the breaded chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, and artichoke hearts.
- Bake for 12-15 minutes until the crust is golden and the cheese is bubbling.
- Remove the pizza from the oven. Top it with fresh basil leaves and drizzle it with basil pesto. Slice and serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|1,595
|Total Fat
|106.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|18.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.6 g
|Cholesterol
|221.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|94.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|8.8 g
|Total Sugars
|11.2 g
|Sodium
|1,819.9 mg
|Protein
|65.8 g
What's the inspiration behind this pizza combination?
The Italian deli has brought a lot into the U.S. — mortadella, fresh mozzarella, pasta sauces made from scratch, and the best pesto you'll ever buy. But their biggest contribution has to be the world of sandwiches. From panini to heroes and subs, the Italian sandwich is a food category unto itself, and it's from here that we drew our inspiration for this pizza.
In this recipe, we took the foundational flavors and structure of a classic Italian sub and translated it into toppings on pizza. The fried chicken draws inspiration from chicken parmigiana in its pairing with tomato sauce and mozzarella. The sundried tomatoes and artichoke hearts bring on the briny elements that you'll normally find layered into some of the best Italian sandwiches across the country. The fresh mozzarella connects it back to the deli counter, and the pesto drizzle — a standout star among deli sauces and condiments — brightens everything up.
By reimagining this sandwich as a pizza, this recipe honors the Italian American deli's legacy while creating something that feels different and unique. Because after all, great flavors and textures work just as well on pizza crust as they do between two slices of focaccia!
What are some adaptations you can make to this chicken deli-style pizza?
As with any good sandwich that's made to order, you can also customize this pizza to your liking. There are many ways to keep it as a good deli-style chicken cutlet pizza without sacrificing your preferences.
If you want a lighter version, try air frying or baking the chicken. You can even skip the breading, and opt instead for seasoned baked chicken breast that you've marinated in pesto beforehand. If you want a vegetarian version, opt for breaded and fried eggplant instead of chicken, a switch that would lean into the Mediterranean flavors in the recipe. For a spicier touch, add another Italian American staple, the pepperoncini pepper, or just drizzle hot chili oil over the finished pie.
If you want to play with the flavors even more, try a smoky cheese or fontina in place of the fresh mozzarella. We also love to use sundried tomato pesto on this recipe, either instead of or alongside the basil pesto.