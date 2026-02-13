Italian Deli-Style Chicken Cutlet Pizza Recipe

This Italian deli-style chicken cutlet pizza is topped with crispy, crackling fried chicken, plump sundried tomatoes, and tangy artichoke hearts. Finished with a drizzle of pesto and fresh basil leaves, it's the ultimate sandwich-turned-pizza.

Many people might think that taking a classic Italian sub and turning it into a pizza would be blasphemy. With this recipe, however, according to developer Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, it feels like the highest compliment. As you bite into the multi-textured slice of pizza pie, the fried chicken vies for attention against the salty sweetness of the sundried tomatoes, and you realize that this, right in your hands, is the perfect classic sandwich — and it tastes even better as a pizza.

The inspiration for this pizza comes directly from a classic sandwich available at Italian American delis, the best of which are spread out across the United States. This recipe pays homage to the iconic establishments that have shaped American food culture. And with every bite, you'll taste the flavors of one of America's greatest cuisines.