Elevated Chicken Pesto Pizza With Burrata Recipe
Our elevated chicken pesto pizza with burrata is an explosion of textures, flavors, and freshness that people might find hard to believe came from a home kitchen. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, most people think of basil when they hear the term "pesto." Yet pistachio pesto, which we mix here with arugula rather than basil for a touch of peppery flavor, has just as much flavor and roots that go back all the way to Sicily. Topped here with a lightly seared and sliced chicken breast, the bright, punchy pesto is mellowed out by the creaminess of ricotta and the luscious texture of burrata. The whole ensemble is perked up with fresh lemon zest, and the result is a pizza that will rival one from any restaurant.
"When you cut into that burrata and people see the cream pouring out of it, prepare for a chorus of oohs and ahhs," says Prints, who was inspired by her recent trip to Sicily when developing this recipe. With a few well-chosen ingredients, even store-bought pizza dough can be elevated into a pizza worthy of an Italian pizzaiolo.
VIbrant arugula-pistachio pesto is topped with sliced chicken breast, creamy ricotta, and luscious burrata in this impressive loaded chicken pesto pizza recipe.
Ingredients
- For the chicken
- 1 boneless, skinless chicken breast
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon dried oregano
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- For the arugula-pistachio pesto
- 5 cups fresh arugula, divided
- ⅔ cup shelled pistachios, lightly toasted
- 2 garlic cloves
- ⅔ cup Parmigiano-Reggiano, grated
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- ½ cup olive oil
- 1 teaspoon salt
- For the pizza
- 1 pound store-bought pizza dough
- 1 cup whole milk ricotta
- 1 (4-ounce) ball burrata
- 2 lemons, zested
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Flaky sea salt
Directions
- Season the chicken with salt, pepper, and herbs.
- Heat the olive oil in skillet over medium-high heat.
- Cook the chicken 6-7 minutes per side until internal temperature reaches 165 F.
- Rest 10 minutes, then slice thinly against the grain.
- Preheat oven to the highest setting, preferably 500 F and preheat a pizza stone or steel inside for 45 minutes.
- To make the pesto, pulse 3 cups of arugula, pistachios, garlic, and cheese in a food processor until coarsely chopped.
- Add the lemon juice, then drizzle in the olive oil while processing. Season with salt, and set aside.
- On a lightly floured surface, stretch the dough to a 12-inch circle.
- Transfer to the preheated pizza stone.
- Spread the pesto over the dough, leaving a ½-inch border.
- Distribute the sliced chicken and dot with ricotta in spoonfuls.
- Transfer the pizza to the oven and bake for 10-12 minutes until the crust is browned and blistered.
- Top with the remaining fresh arugula, and place the whole burrata ball in the center of the pizza. Top with lemon zest, a drizzle of olive oil, and flaky salt. Serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|1,096
|Total Fat
|68.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|18.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|119.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|71.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|6.2 g
|Total Sugars
|8.8 g
|Sodium
|1,238.7 mg
|Protein
|51.3 g
Can you use regular basil pesto in this recipe? What other adaptations can you make?
There are some ways that you can simplify this chicken pesto pizza or just change up its flavor profile while still preserving its essence. If you don't love pistachios or arugula, this pizza will taste just as good with regular basil and pinenut pesto. We have a particular homemade pesto recipe that we absolutely love, but you can go with any pesto you like. If making pesto from scratch, just remember to read up on a few pesto-making tips that can help turn your green sauce into liquid gold.
Going beyond pesto, there are a few other simple swaps you can make. This pizza was inspired by a sandwich the author saw in a Sicilian cafe, which also had slices of prosciutto. Prosciutto would make for an excellent addition to this pizza — just make sure to add it fresh when the pizza comes out of the oven. Pancetta cooked with the chicken will also taste great.
If you're not in the mood for ricotta or don't feel like splurging for burrata, simple mozzarella or the much more unique buffalo mozzarella will also taste divine. Whatever cheese you use, just make sure it's not so strong that it overpowers the pesto.
What else can I serve with this chicken pesto pizza?
This pizza deserves to be the centerpiece in an Italian-inspired meal that celebrates modern flavors with centuries of quality ingredients and traditional cooking. Start your meal with a gorgeous garden art vegetable focaccia recipe, or a good old easy homemade focaccia recipe that even novice bakers will nail. Accompany it with a small ramekin of olive oil and another with high-quality balsamic vinegar.
For a side, make a big bowl of veggie antipasti Italian pasta salad, or a lighter chopped caprese salad. For a lighter meal, pair the pizza with a veggie-packed bright green bowl of minestra verde soup.
For dessert, you can't do better than tiramisu. Our decadent pistachio tiramisu recipe celebrates the flavors of this amazing nut and would complement the pistachio pesto in the pizza. You could also opt for a lighter boozy tiramisu latte recipe to finish the meal in style.