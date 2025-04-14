Elevated Chicken Pesto Pizza With Burrata Recipe

Our elevated chicken pesto pizza with burrata is an explosion of textures, flavors, and freshness that people might find hard to believe came from a home kitchen. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, most people think of basil when they hear the term "pesto." Yet pistachio pesto, which we mix here with arugula rather than basil for a touch of peppery flavor, has just as much flavor and roots that go back all the way to Sicily. Topped here with a lightly seared and sliced chicken breast, the bright, punchy pesto is mellowed out by the creaminess of ricotta and the luscious texture of burrata. The whole ensemble is perked up with fresh lemon zest, and the result is a pizza that will rival one from any restaurant.

"When you cut into that burrata and people see the cream pouring out of it, prepare for a chorus of oohs and ahhs," says Prints, who was inspired by her recent trip to Sicily when developing this recipe. With a few well-chosen ingredients, even store-bought pizza dough can be elevated into a pizza worthy of an Italian pizzaiolo.