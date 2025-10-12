The 15 Best Italian Delis In The US, According To Customers
Delis are to food lovers what candy stores are to kids — an unparalleled smorgasbord of delicious morsels. Did you know that the word delicatessen can trace its origins to the Latin word for "giving delight or pleasure"? Never has a word more accurately described an experience. Delis, be they Italian, Jewish, German, French, or Middle Eastern, are typified by their selection of meats, cheese, and little unctuous goodies like pastries, fresh salads, soups, and bread. So, what sets an Italian deli apart from its counterparts? Well, Italian delis tend to focus on regional foods, like Italian meats (including prosciutto, salami, and mortadella), Italian cheeses (like fresh mozzarella, provolone, pecorino, and Asiago), pasta dishes (think gnocchi, ravioli, and lasagna, plus house-made sauces), and, of course, Italian sandwiches.
To find the best Italian delis in the U.S., we considered which spots had gotten the most positive press. While many of these establishments are recipients of national awards or lengthy articles, we were more concerned with what the people who eat there have to say. To get the inside scoop from the source, we consulted online reviews and picked those Italian delis that boast overwhelmingly high ratings.
Caputo's Market and Deli (Multiple locations in Utah)
The owners of Caputo's Market and Deli are self-confessed "food nerds". This family-run business has been passed down through generations, starting with Italian/Greek immigrants. Whatever the team behind Caputo's is doing, they're doing it right, as is evidenced by the number of press articles and awards featured on the deli's website, as well as its customers' heady praise across online review platforms.
Caputo's specializes in Italian and Southern European foods. You can buy meats, pasta, and sauces, and visit one of two cheese caves in its downtown Salt Lake City location, where you will find a unique selection of imported and house-made aged cheeses. Be sure to try one of its sandwiches before leaving. The deli's signature sandwich, The Caputo — which is a roll piled high with mortadella, salami, provolone, and prosciutto — was named best deli sandwich in a 2024 Salt Lake City Weekly poll.
Lioni Italian Heroes (Brooklyn, NY)
When researching the best Italian delis around, Lioni Italian Heroes just kept popping up on social media, review sites, and in food publications. Plus, more than one foodie YouTuber has featured it on their channel. This spot is also said, by critics and customers alike, to have the best fresh and creamy mozzarella in the city. Comments on delivery sites like Grubhub and Seamless often state that, although prices are on the higher side, the sandwiches at this Brooklyn deli are very large and worth every penny.
What's so special? Well, to start, Lioni has more than 150 overstuffed Italian heroes to choose from, including the Tony Danza, Frank Sinatra, and Sophia Loren. The focus is on Italian meats — like prosciutto, salami, mortadella, capicola, soppressata, and pepperoni — but the deli's fresh mozzarella is featured heavily, too. Add on roasted peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, broccoli rabe, and more, and you can see how this Italian deli offers so many different sandwich variations.
Mario's Italian Deli & Market (Glendale, CA)
Family-owned Mario's Italian Deli & Market has been a Glendale staple for more than 60 years. It's known for its hard-to-find Italian specialties, like pancetta, prosciutto di Parma, panforte, gelato, spices, and wine. It also offers a range of pizzas, pasta, salads, and some traditional hot dishes, such as veal parmigiana and house-made gnocchi. However, the real attraction is its hearty, flavor-packed sandwiches.
Drive past Mario's at lunchtime and you'll see lines out the door queuing for sandwiches. Loyal fans who've been coming here for years describe it as a neighborhood gem, where the food and service are always good. The Bad Boy Sub with pastrami, mustard, honey mustard, cheese, avocado, and spicy Italian peppers — which is often described as a monster of a sandwich — comes highly recommended.
J.P. Graziano Grocery Company (Chicago, IL)
In a city bursting with excellent sandwich shops, J.P. Graziano Grocery Company has big shoes to fill — and fill them it does. Its Facebook page is packed with comments from adoring fans declaring JPG's sandwiches among the best in Chicago. And perhaps unsurprisingly, this spot has also picked up a slew of awards.
This Italian deli doesn't offer a massive selection, but instead chooses to focus on fewer, higher-quality ingredients. It's equally focused on perfecting the preparation and stacking order of its sandwiches, slicing each meat's thickness differently to better balance the ratio with the other ingredients. Many of its customers order the Mr. G, a sandwich named after the owner's father, which is piled high with provolone, hot soppressata, prosciutto di Parma, Genoa salami, artichokes, and a truffle mustard vinaigrette. If you want to enjoy a J.P. Graziano-style sandwich at home, you can order the beef kit, which provides you with the ingredients to recreate its signature Italian beef sandwich.
Franky's Deli Warehouse (Hialeah, FL)
Franky's Deli Warehouse in Hialeah, Florida, has an entire page on its website dedicated to customer reviews. And considering the number of five-star Google and Yelp reviews, it's safe to say there are quite literally hundreds of great things to say about this spot. The same sentiment is echoed on Facebook and Reddit, with customers often praising the food as fresh and high quality, and the service as excellent, while also noting that the prices are reasonable.
As of this writing, there are 27 sandwiches on the menu, and Franky's claims these subs are "the best six inches you'll ever have." The most popular sandwich is the famous Italian sub with ham, capicola, salami, and provolone. Also popular are the tuna sandwich, chicken breast sandwich, and Philly cheesesteak. Sandwiches aside, you can also pick up a range of fresh salads, sides like ham croquettes, and some delicious (although arguably more Spanish-influenced) desserts, including tres leches cake and arroz con leche.
Gioia's Deli (Multiple locations in Missouri)
We included Gioia's Deli's (and its hot salami sandwich) in our roundup of the most iconic sandwich shops in every state, and we weren't the only ones giving it praise. It even won a James Beard Foundation America's classics award in 2017. Gioia's Deli has been serving incredible food since 1918. Alongside sandwiches, there's a selection of salads and desserts, but the sandwiches are the main event. They come hot and cold, and with every sandwich, you get to choose your bread (the garlic cheese bread is consistently mentioned among customers as being the best), cheese, garnish, and condiments, essentially tailoring your sandwich to your own taste.
Yelp reviewers seem fully in support of our decision to celebrate the popular hot salami sandwich, in particular, describing Gioia's as an authentic St. Louis experience with a very friendly staff. With good food and good service, you can't go wrong.
Sal, Kris, & Charlie's Deli (Astoria, NY)
Sal, Kris, & Charlie's Deli is known for the gargantuan 3-pound sandwich it calls The Bomb. It's stuffed with an almost obscene amount of deli meat (pastrami, mortadella, roast beef, and capicola), two types of cheese, veggies, and mayo — and it's able to feed at least two to three people. These sandwiches are so big that it's recommended you ask for it to come on a roll rather than a sub if you have any hope of eating one single-handedly. Online reviews are overwhelmingly positive, with comments praising the deli as consistently excellent, and one Yelp reviewer claiming it serves the best Italian sandwich in the city.
It's not just the size of the sandwiches that keeps people coming back; it's also the deli's longstanding reputation. Sal, Kris, & Charlie's Deli is a firm local favorite in Astoria, Queens, having hosted generations of customers since 1940. Generations of families have worked here, too, with son John Gordon taking over from his father, Charlie Gordon, who, before his 2019 death, was known as the "Sandwich King of Astoria."
The Original Gonella's (Multiple locations in Michigan)
The Original Gonella's in Detroit has been creating mouthwatering Italian sandwiches for over 75 years. It has been listed several times on pieces covering the best delis and best sandwiches in the state, and the good people of social media and Reddit back those claims up. In fact, it's said that you're not a true Detroiter unless you've had its Italian sub.
This spot is famed for its layered Italian sandwiches, in which you can customize with your ideal amount of meat and cheese — from a perfectly proportioned six layers of meat and one layer of provolone cheese to a gut-groaning 18 layers of meat and three layers of cheese — with each served on a soft or hard roll with its house-made sauce. While the sandwiches are undoubtedly the main attraction, The Original Gonella's also features a fully stocked deli counter, as well as meats for the grill, including everything from steaks to veal cutlets.
Vito's & Son Italian Deli (Hoboken, NJ)
Vito's & Son Italian Deli has gotten its fair share of attention from foodies on social media. Customers say it not only serves the perfect combination of pasta, sauces, meats, and cheeses, but also delivers a mean sandwich. Vito's, like many other Italian delis, is family-owned and focuses on high-quality, fresh Italian classics. While folks often praise the friendly service, cozy atmosphere, and a large number of this spot's extensive list of sandwiches, wraps, and paninis, it's Vito's hero that seems to receive the most rave reviews. It comes with ham, salami, hot or sweet peppers, and mutz (NJ slang for mozzarella).
Speaking of mutz, Vito's actually makes its own fresh and smoked mutz, which have been described by customers as Hoboken's best. So, don't miss out on the opportunity to try one of Vito's specialty mutz sandwiches — and order a pound of fresh mutz to go while you're at it.
Tony's Italian Deli & Subs (Chicago, IL)
On its website, this Chicago deli claims to be the No. 1 sub shop in Chicago. We can't verify this in person, but its claim is backed up by its supporters on Facebook, who are keen to recommend Tony's Italian Deli & Subs, with some saying it has the best subs in town and that the service is extremely friendly. This spot also stocks a range of imported goods in its groceries section, including Italian olive oil, coffee, and pasta. It also specializes in house-cooked goods, so you can pick up the deli's own sausage, roast beef, spaghetti sauce, and salads at the same time you order your sub.
But it's the sandwiches that reviewers praise the most, noting that the prices are reasonable and the portions are generous. You can order cold sandwiches packed with Italian meat and cheese, or go hot with meatballs, Italian beef, or sausage. Finish your lunch off with a house-made cannoli or flavored Italian ice. Perfecto.
Molinari Delicatessen (San Francisco, CA)
Molinari Delicatessen in San Francisco proudly states on its website that the folks behind it have been "keeping Italian-American culture alive in SF since 1896!" And by the sounds of it, it's doing a great job. The restaurant holds a number of awards, and it only takes a cursory glance at Molinari's Google and Yelp reviews to see that customers rate the spot highly. If you're not a local, you still might recognize this deli from an episode of top chef Anthony Bourdain's "The Layover".
Molinari stocks an extensive range of imported and hard-to-find Italian items, including Lurisia Il Nostro Chinotto and Don Antonio's Sugo Di Pomodoro Alla Marinara Sauce. It offers a range of hot and cold sandwiches, which aren't overly stuffed — it's quality over quantity here. The most popular sandwich is the Molinari special Italian combo, which is filled with select cold cuts, mayonnaise, mustard, vinaigrette, pepperoncini peppers, and cheese. You can also choose from a gourmet sandwich list or customize your own.
Gino's Deli Stop N Buy (San Antonio, TX)
The folks at Gino's Deli Stop N Buy in San Antonio are so confident in this spot's food that its website even states, "You don't pay unless you ABSOLUTELY LOVE your food! No joke!" If the vast number of awards from food critics and customers is any indication, we imagine no one has ever walked away without paying. The owner, Aleem Chaudhry, earned his stripes in Brooklyn and has brought his expertise and flair for invention to Texas.
Customers often praise both the food and the service, and they aren't quiet about their adoration on platforms like Yelp, Tripadvisor, and across social media. Hot favorites are the smoke stack, with turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, and chipotle aioli, as well as the club sandwich, which is stuffed with roast beef, ham, turkey, and jalapeños. But Gino's Deli is probably best known for its Philly cheesesteak. The Philadelphia classic contains a quarter pound of sliced ribeye steak, smoked provolone, and sauteed peppers and onions on a hoagie roll.
Bari Italian Subs (Chicago, IL)
Bari Italian Subs describes itself as "a Chicago institution" on its website — and we can't say we disagree. This spot has been serving high-quality, made-from-scratch meals to Chicagoans for over 50 years. Its Instagram is loaded with videos from food enthusiasts salivating over its sandwiches, and this praise is backed up by Reddit users, with several stating that Bari has the best Italian sandwich in the city.
You can buy soups, salads, and house-cooked hot Italian entrées, but as with many of the establishments on this list, people mostly come here for the sandwiches. The Italian beef is as close to a state sandwich as you get in Chicago, and according to reviews across social media, Bari is up there with the best. And we have to say, this slow-cooked and moreishly moist sandwich (pictured) sure looks incredible.
V&S Italian Deli (Boca Raton, FL)
Brothers Vinny and Sal Falcone set up their Italian deli in Boca Raton in 1985, stating on V&S Italian Deli's website that they wanted to offer the area "a taste of Italy, with the simplicity and aromatic flavors of grandma's kitchen." This spot places an emphasis on sandwiches, house-made salads, and kitchen-to-go meals, such as lasagna, eggplant Parmesan, and arancini. Its subs are hot and cold, made with Boar's Head meat and cheeses, and the cold subs can be pressed into panini-style sandwiches, if that's your preference. We recommend checking out the V&S special, which comes with soppressata, mortadella, and provolone.
So, what are the customers saying? Well, loyal diners and first-timers alike couldn't be more effusive on the Italian deli's Facebook page, where reviewers share how good this deli's offerings are and declare it one of the best sandwich spots in the state. Others also note the excellent service and say that the subs even taste like authentic New York sandwiches.
Monica's Mercato & Salumeria (Boston, MA)
Monica's Mercato & Salumeria has racked up an impressive list of awards and frequently claims the top spot on the list of the best sandwiches in Boston — which is no small feat in such a foodie city. The deli is owned by Pat, Jorge, and Frank Mendoza, three brothers who moved to Boston with their family from Argentina in the 1980s. It may seem unusual for an Argentine family to open an Italian deli, but the inspiration comes from their mother, Monica Mendoza — an Italian native who passed down her culinary traditions and taught her sons to cook the authentic Italian way.
The sub menu is filled with incredible-sounding sandwiches, but it's worth looking at the antipasto trays — piled high with Italian meats, cheeses, peppers, and olives. Still, the real draw is the sandwiches. While some loyal customers admit they're a bit pricey, they're also massive — often big enough for two. The Italian sub is a particular favorite, the steak tip sandwich is also highly recommended, and the lineup of hot and cold subs, fresh salads, and those irresistible antipasto boards keeps people coming back.
Methodology
We took the task of finding the best Italian delis seriously — to make our list, these spots had to meet a number of stringent requirements. The first is that it's actually a deli and not just a sandwich shop. The difference between the two is slight but important. A deli tends to stock a broader range of fresh and pre-packaged goods, such as meats, cheeses, sauces, and pastas, as well as imported oils, wines, salads, and soups. In contrast, a sandwich shop specializes in ready-to-eat items (like sandwiches) but may also offer fresh soups and salads. Secondly, these delis obviously needed to be Italian — there are a huge number of delis in the U.S., but they aren't all Italian. Each deli had to be owned and/or run by Italian families and offer authentic Italian cuisine.
Finally, we analyzed each deli's popularity by exploring the restaurants' websites, social media channels, and popular platforms like Google reviews, Yelp, Tripadvisor, Reddit, Facebook, and Wanderlog, as well as local and international press coverage. Customers are never shy about sharing their opinions, so their feedback provides a good insight into how well an Italian deli is liked.