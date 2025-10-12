The 15 Best Italian Delis In The US, According To Customers

Delis are to food lovers what candy stores are to kids — an unparalleled smorgasbord of delicious morsels. Did you know that the word delicatessen can trace its origins to the Latin word for "giving delight or pleasure"? Never has a word more accurately described an experience. Delis, be they Italian, Jewish, German, French, or Middle Eastern, are typified by their selection of meats, cheese, and little unctuous goodies like pastries, fresh salads, soups, and bread. So, what sets an Italian deli apart from its counterparts? Well, Italian delis tend to focus on regional foods, like Italian meats (including prosciutto, salami, and mortadella), Italian cheeses (like fresh mozzarella, provolone, pecorino, and Asiago), pasta dishes (think gnocchi, ravioli, and lasagna, plus house-made sauces), and, of course, Italian sandwiches.

To find the best Italian delis in the U.S., we considered which spots had gotten the most positive press. While many of these establishments are recipients of national awards or lengthy articles, we were more concerned with what the people who eat there have to say. To get the inside scoop from the source, we consulted online reviews and picked those Italian delis that boast overwhelmingly high ratings.