Where To Find The 14 Best Italian Subs In The US, According To Reviews

A truly great Italian sub is something of an art form. Done wrong, and they can be overly oily and way too soggy, and without proper layering, proportions, and prepared ingredients, they can be so hard to eat. But done right, they're amazing. A truly great Italian sub is one that prioritizes an acidic flavor profile, and there's also an unbreakable meat rule that makes Italian subs the real deal: Thinly sliced meats are key.

We wanted to know who's serving the best Italian subs in the U.S. for a few reasons. Not only might we give you a heads-up to some great sandwich shops, but we're also going to share what makes some of these so good — and you might just apply some of their tips to your own Italian subs.

In order to make it onto our list, we started with the Italian subs that we found Reddit users, self-appointed social media sandwich experts, and professional food critics singling out as some must-try sandwiches. The best had every aspect of the sandwich on point, from the thinly-sliced meats to the flavorful oils and acids. The bread needed to be perfect, the flavor had to come together in every bite, and the right layering had to ensure everything is allowed to shine and the bread isn't soggy by the end. Here's who's doing it best.