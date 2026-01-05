Where To Find The 14 Best Italian Subs In The US, According To Reviews
A truly great Italian sub is something of an art form. Done wrong, and they can be overly oily and way too soggy, and without proper layering, proportions, and prepared ingredients, they can be so hard to eat. But done right, they're amazing. A truly great Italian sub is one that prioritizes an acidic flavor profile, and there's also an unbreakable meat rule that makes Italian subs the real deal: Thinly sliced meats are key.
We wanted to know who's serving the best Italian subs in the U.S. for a few reasons. Not only might we give you a heads-up to some great sandwich shops, but we're also going to share what makes some of these so good — and you might just apply some of their tips to your own Italian subs.
In order to make it onto our list, we started with the Italian subs that we found Reddit users, self-appointed social media sandwich experts, and professional food critics singling out as some must-try sandwiches. The best had every aspect of the sandwich on point, from the thinly-sliced meats to the flavorful oils and acids. The bread needed to be perfect, the flavor had to come together in every bite, and the right layering had to ensure everything is allowed to shine and the bread isn't soggy by the end. Here's who's doing it best.
Defonte's in Brooklyn, New York
Sandwich shops can come and go, but back in 2022, Defonte's celebrated 100 years of serving some of Brooklyn's best subs. Founded by namesake Nick Defonte, it's still in the hands of the same family, and is committed to being the go-to place for iconic sandwiches. That includes cold subs like the Italian Stallion, which is praised for having the perfect array of flavors in every bite.
Defonte's also has layering down to a science. Take a look at how these Italian subs are put together, and you'll see the tomatoes are tucked away in the middle, safely away from the bread. That means you're getting all the flavor and no sogginess, which we're totally on board with. It's the kind of sandwich you can order ahead, save for the trip home, and know it's going to be as perfect as it was when it was made. Add in super-friendly service, and it's no wonder it's an icon.
(718) 625-8052
379 Columbia St, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Gioia's Deli in St. Louis, Missouri
St. Louis's Gioia's Deli is famous for its hot salami subs, and it's not an exaggeration to say that it's been an area icon for a long time. It opened way back in 1918, and the year before it turned 100, it was named one of the James Beard Foundation's America's Classics. The recipes for the meats on offer here were brought to St. Louis by Challie Gioia and harken back to his native Northern Italy.
In addition to the hot salami, there's an Italian Trio and other subs like the Porknado and the Hogfather. While the hot salami might be the most famous, others say that it's the Italian Trio that's the runaway winner, and it's the kind of sandwich that has customers praising it as they eat. Soft, cheesy bread puts these above and beyond other sandwiches, and it's easy to see why this sandwich is called a true taste of the city's Italian history.
(314) 776-9410
1934 Macklind Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110
Monica's Mercato & Salumeria in Boston, Massachusetts
Monica's is the kind of local favorite where all of the regulars know all of the owners, and it's also the kind of place that's highly recommended for tourists who are looking to get a great meal from a Boston staple. The Mendoza brothers named it in honor of their Italian mother, and interestingly, the sandwiches here came kind of as an afterthought when customers asked for them.
It's a case of the whole being greater than the sum of the (already great) components: There are house-made sub rolls, imported meats and cheeses, and everything's hand-sliced and made to order. Finishing touches like cherry peppers and a balsamic drizzle speak to the care and love that goes into building these sandwiches, while the deliciously soft, crunchy-on-the-outside bread is in perfect proportion to the generous fillings. Is getting a sandwich ever an unforgettable experience? It is here.
(617) 742-4101
130 Salem St, Boston, MA 02113
Paesano's in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
You might expect to find great subs at a sandwich shop or deli, but Paesano's is a little different. This unassuming corner restaurant is putting out some of the best sandwiches in the city, and it's helmed by chef Peter McAndrews (who has a masters degree from an Italian culinary school). You'll find a menu that turns ingredients like beef knuckle, chicken livers, suckling pig, and artisanal lamb sausage into crave-worth sandwiches, and that includes a take on the Italian sandwich called the Daddy Wad.
All the right meats are joined by onion, sweet and hot peppers, roasted tomatoes, and arugula, and are served on rolls sourced from Liscio's Bakery, one of the city's best. Add just the right amount of oil and vinegar, and you'll get the kind of sandwich that ruins all other Italian subs for anyone who has one. Also? It's pretty darn photogenic, too. We even found some Reddit users saying that this is the sandwich place that convinced them to move to Philly, and praise doesn't get much higher.
(267) 294-3162
943 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Amato's in Portland, Maine
Italy has an amazing sandwich culture, and there are a number of Italian sandwiches that you should definitely try at least once. It turns out, though, that the home of the original Italian sub might be a city in New England, and that's right: We're talking about Portland and Amato's. Giovanni Amato started selling his subs back in 1902, and they were so popular that he opened the first brick-and-mortar shop not long after. Today, there are multiple locations, and for area natives who return to visit, an Italian sandwich from Amato's is the moment they know they're home.
It's the kind of sandwich that has fans outside the city buying dozens to take home with them, and it's notable for being more of an open-faced version than many might expect. Sour pickles and vinegar bring that oh-so-important acidity, fresh green peppers add some serious crunch, and when you add in freshly-sliced meats and soft bread, it all comes together to be one of the best around even after all these years.
Multiple locations
Andreoli Italian Grocer in Scottsdale, Arizona
Calling this Scottsdale hotspot an "Italian grocer" really doesn't cover everything that's going on inside it, as there's a full menu that starts with calamari and focaccia antipasto and goes on to include pastas, specials, desserts, and — of course — sandwiches. James Beard-nominated chef Giovanni Scorzo takes it all very seriously, and when he was featured on "Diners, Drive-ins & Dives," Guy Fieri was shocked to learn that even the prosciutto is house-made (so is the mozzarella, and the Italian bread is made from a 35-year-old starter).
Sandwiches here aren't as overly complicated as some places might try to make them, but the result is a bite that you're going to want to slow down and savor. The bread is a masterful combination of soft with a crispy crust, the sliced meats are plentiful and outstanding, and a roasted red pepper mix brings some serious flavor. Customers working their way through the menu say there's no way to go wrong here, and would you expect anything else from a place that scratch-makes prosciutto?
(480) 614-1980
8880 E Via Linda, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Bay Cities Italian Deli & Bakery in Santa Monica, California
Here's another one that's been doing what it does best for a long time — since 1925, to be precise. That includes scratch-making things like pasta and bread for some seriously delicious sandwiches. The hard-working staff here takes fresh bread so seriously that there's some coming out of the oven every 20 minutes. Now, let's talk about the Godmother, and we'll start by saying that one of the things that customers really, really love about it is the outstanding bread.
This is the kind of sandwich that's described as a religious experience, the sort of thing that makes someone want to live in Santa Monica. The hot pepper mix gets a lot of love, too, with fresh ingredients, delicious sauce options, and generous portions for an affordable price making this a standout place. Standing in line for a fresh sub is a delightfully chaotic experience, but there are pre-made options of this popular choice, too. Then? Eat outside under the California sun.
(310) 395-8279
1517 Lincoln Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Verti Marte in New Orleans, Louisiana
When it comes to the most iconic sandwiches from around the world, you probably think of the po'boy when you think of New Orleans. The muffuletta is also a legit contender for a staple sandwich in the city, and here's an interesting tidbit: Everything about the sandwich's ingredients is Italian, but there's no such thing in Italy as the muffuletta. It's purely a NOLA creation, and Verti Marte is making some of the best.
You don't have to take our word for it, as this was one of Anthony Bourdain's favorite spots to eat in the American South. He's definitely not alone in thinking that this place is incredible, with plenty of people saying that this is the best muffuletta around. Plenty also recommend having it grilled for the perfect melty cheese and extra-firm yet still-soft bread, and there's a spicy kick here, too. New Orleans is an incredible place to visit for all sorts of reasons, but it's the muffuletta that has some dreaming of going back.
(504) 525-4767
1201 Royal St, New Orleans, LA 70116
White House Subs in Atlantic City, New Jersey
When we here at Tasting Table ranked the best subs in New Jersey, the White House Special from White House Subs took the number two spot (just under the roast beef sandwich from Fiore's House of Quality). We're definitely not the only ones to love these sandwiches, and White House Subs was named one of America's Classics by the James Beard Foundation way back in 2000.
That's a long time and a lot of subs, but White House has made it clear that there's a big focus on consistency here. The super-fresh bread is big deal for many people, and it's sourced from a local bakery and delivered multiple times a day. You'll get to watch as generous portions of cold cuts and onions are piled on, and the old-school atmosphere here makes the subs not just a sub, but an experience. It's a highly recommended, must-try classic, and although you'll have to plan on waiting, it's worth it.
Multiple locations
Panera Bread (Multiple locations)
We get it: Panera Bread comes with some love-or-hate kind of feelings for a lot of people, but when we here at Tasting Table ranked chain sub shops' Italian subs, it was Panera's Toasted Italiano that took the top spot. This particular sandwich joined Panera's lineup with the reimagined menu that debuted in 2024, and yes, there's a bit of a caveat with this one: Not all of the ingredients you'll find here are super traditional, and that includes Greek dressing and Black Forest ham. Still, we're counting this as a perfectly respectable offering, because not everything has to be 100% traditional to be delicious, right? Right?
Reddit users also report that this is a pretty tasty sandwich, and we liked it because of the delightful texture and smoky flavor of the Black Forest ham, the crunchy veggies, the kick of the pepperoncini, and there's also a garlic aioli that helps to round out the contrasting flavors that make a really great sandwich. It might not be entirely what you're expecting, but it's a legit contender.
Multiple locations
Molinari Delicatessen in San Francisco, California
San Francisco's Molinari Deli has been a fixture in the city since 1896, and it's continuing to go the extra mile for some serious sandwiches. Some ingredients (like the cold cuts) are made in-house, while others (like the vinegars and olive oils) come right from Italy. Words like "epic" get thrown around here, especially in conjunction with the overloaded Italian combo and the Luciano on focaccia.
The staff prides itself on putting out the best product possible, with some customers who stress they have a dairy allergy and need to skip the cheese reporting that they were offered another topping instead. No matter what you get, reviews (and the commonly seen lines of customers) suggest that these sandwiches are simply outstanding, and should you try the Italian combo on tiger bread? Absolutely.
(415) 421-2337
373 Columbus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133
J.P. Graziano in Chicago, Illinois
You might hear J.P. Graziano get name-dropped into conversations about the best sandwiches and places to eat around Chicago, and it's been that way since 1937. Now in the hands of the fourth generation of the family, there are a whole series of processes and procedures in place to make sure every sandwich is the best possible. That includes slicing deli meats to order (and to a specific thickness based on the type of meat) and layering each sandwich in a specific order.
There are a number of Italian options on offer here. The hot muffuletta is lauded for being deliciously flavorful, the spicy Italian has the perfect combination of meats and flavors, and if you agree with the idea that a great giardiniera can make a sandwich out-of-this-world, you should know that it's house-made here. Don't be intimidated by the lines, as this place has sandwich-making down to a fast-moving science, and it's worth the wait.
(312) 666-4587
901 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607
Faicco's Italian Specialties in New York, New York
Faicco's Italian Specialties has an old-school vibe for a very good reason: It's legit old-school, and opened as a pork store in 1900. It's been through a few different incarnations, but it's still known for traditional meats, imports, and an outstanding, fan-favorite Italian sandwich.
Post a photo of one of the Italian subs from Faicco's on Reddit, and you're guaranteed to have Reddit users praising everything from the meat-veg-bread ratio to saying that getting one is pretty much heaven on earth. Meanwhile, those who live nearby confirm that, yes, it's a challenge not to stop there daily. It's the freshness that gets a mention from a lot of fans, and you can expect generous servings of the highest-quality ingredients. Some are grateful for the fact that they can get two full meals from a single sandwich, and it's also a super-friendly kind of place you'll want to return to.
(212) 243-1974
260 Bleecker St, Manhattan, NY 10014
Ventimiglia Italian Foods in Sterling Heights, Michigan
The family-owned Ventimiglia Italian Foods boasts that there are a number of family secrets that help them serve up some of the best Italian food around. While other spots might make their own pasta from scratch, this place goes so far as to cure its own olives. It celebrated a 100th anniversary and still prides itself on making as much from scratch as possible, and when customers ask, they find a staff that's more than happy to go into details.
That comes together for an Italian sandwich that's so crave-worthy that it has customers making a special trip just to pick one up. It's a must and a regular stop for out-of-state visitors, and the hot peppers get mentions for being the thing that sets this one above others.
(586) 979-0828
35197 Dodge Park, Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Methodology
In order to make it onto our list of best Italian sandwiches, we looked for places that were not only consistently praised and widely recommended, but we also considered how their sandwiches are made.
We looked for places that sliced deli meats to order (and at the proper thickness) and gave preference to places that were either baking bread or sourcing from local bakeries. These are the places that offer a variety of options for vegetables, pickles, dressings, and drizzles, that are importing products from Italy, scratch-curing meats, making pickled veg in-house, and properly layering each and every part of the sandwich for a deliciously varied bite from start to finish.