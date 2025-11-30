7 Popular Chain Italian Subs, Ranked

Italian subs have long been a staple of American lunch culture. The substantial sandwich satisfies most omnivores with its "something-for-everyone" type of toppings. Flavorful meats, like ham, salami, and pepperoni are paired with mild cheese, like provolone or mozzarella, and fresh, crisp vegetables. Extras like pickles or pepperoncinis add additional crunch and help tie the flavors together.

The key to a classic Italian sub is layered balance: Each bite has to deliver a mix of flavors and textures for that oh-so-satisfying sandwich experience. Arguably, the number one rule for making the best Italian sub is to always use fresh, thinly sliced ingredients and to assemble it so that you get a little bit of topping in every bite. Another rule of thumb for a great Italian sub is to finish the sandwich with a splash of vinegar, which gives it that distinctive brightness and tang.

Because of the flexibility of its "recipe," not all Italian subs are created equal. Big national chains, in particular, standardize their methods across every location, while also seeking ways to stand out from the competition. This means every brand has its own approach to balancing the quantities and qualities of ingredients. I wanted to see which national chain did the Italian sandwich the best, so I enlisted a team of taste testers to help me decide and rank them based on their bread, fillings, and overall enjoyability.