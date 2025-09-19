9 Underrated Sandwich Chains You Should Try At Least Once

Sandwiches are a cornerstone of the American diet. In fact, according to the Food Surveys Research Group, 47% of American adults eat at least one sandwich on any given day. Other estimates suggest that the average American consumes about 200 sandwiches per year. With numbers like that, it's no wonder that sandwich shops are nearly ubiquitous in any part of the country. Still, some of the best sandwiches are hiding in plain sight at chains you might have never heard of.

Of course, most people are familiar with popular sandwich chains like Subway, Jersey Mike's, and Quiznos. Some have earned their following (Jersey Mike's devotees swear by it), while others coast more on convenience rather than flavor (we're side-eyeing Subway). But beyond the household names, there's a whole world of sandwich chains that fly under the radar to most sandwich shop patrons. Whether they're too regional, too niche, or just overshadowed by the mega-chains, these spots deserve a little more attention. The next time you're on a road trip or craving something different than your usual, keep an eye out for these underrated gems. You just might discover your next favorite lunch spot.