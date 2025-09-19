9 Underrated Sandwich Chains You Should Try At Least Once
Sandwiches are a cornerstone of the American diet. In fact, according to the Food Surveys Research Group, 47% of American adults eat at least one sandwich on any given day. Other estimates suggest that the average American consumes about 200 sandwiches per year. With numbers like that, it's no wonder that sandwich shops are nearly ubiquitous in any part of the country. Still, some of the best sandwiches are hiding in plain sight at chains you might have never heard of.
Of course, most people are familiar with popular sandwich chains like Subway, Jersey Mike's, and Quiznos. Some have earned their following (Jersey Mike's devotees swear by it), while others coast more on convenience rather than flavor (we're side-eyeing Subway). But beyond the household names, there's a whole world of sandwich chains that fly under the radar to most sandwich shop patrons. Whether they're too regional, too niche, or just overshadowed by the mega-chains, these spots deserve a little more attention. The next time you're on a road trip or craving something different than your usual, keep an eye out for these underrated gems. You just might discover your next favorite lunch spot.
Primanti Bros.
If you've ever spent time exploring the restaurant scene in Pittsburgh, you're almost certainly familiar with Pittsburgh's Primanti Bros. This sandwich shop dates back to the 1930s, when Joe Primanti opened a food stall in the city's bustling Strip District. Catering to late-night shift workers and truck drivers passing through town, the shop quickly became famous for its overstuffed sandwiches.
The signature sandwich features fresh-cut fries and tangy coleslaw piled directly onto the sandwich, right on top of the meat and cheese. The idea, credited to Joe's nephew John DiPriter while working the grill, was a simple stroke of genius that immediately appealed to their customer base: Truckers could get their sandwich and fries in one hand-held meal, no fork required. The combo became an instant hit, and Primanti Bros. is still serving it up nearly a century later. Today, the chain has expanded beyond Pittsburgh into central and western Pennsylvania, as well as Maryland, West Virginia, and Ohio — though it's still most iconic in its hometown.
Schlotzsky's
Schlotzsky's got its start in 1971 on South Congress Avenue in Austin, Texas, with just one item on the menu. Known as "the Original" on today's menu, this sandwich was based on the New Orleans muffuletta. Traditionally, muffulettas are huge, Italian-style sandwiches layered with meats, cheeses, and olive salad. Schlotzsky's put its own spin on the classic muffuletta, and it would eventually become a national hit.
The chain has since expanded its menu, but the Original remains the star for anyone craving that salty, satisfying Italian-style sandwich. Today, Schlotzsky's is still most prevalent in Texas, where it boasts more than 180 locations, though you can spot outposts across the South and Midwest, from North Carolina to Illinois to Arizona. The chain isn't as widespread as it once was, after weathering bankruptcy, restructuring, and ownership changes in 2004. But that relative rarity only adds to the appeal: Finding a Schlotzsky's on a road trip feels like striking sandwich gold.
Erbert & Gerbert's
Erbert & Gerbert's was founded in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, in 1988 by Kevin and Beth Schippers. The story behind its quirkily named storefront couldn't be more wholesome: Once upon a time, Kevin's father told bedtime stories about two boys named Erbert and Gerbert Herbert who traveled through time and space, learning about science, history, and friendship along the way. When Kevin grew up, he named all of the sandwiches on the menu, along with the shop itself, after characters from those bedtime stories. Today, you'll still find names like Narmer, Boney Billy, and Girf on the menu, along with some more traditionally titled subs.
What makes these sandwiches unique, aside from the names, is that they scoop out some of the squishy bread parts before assembling the sandwich and give you the "guts" on the side. Whether you eat them before or after you eat the sandwich is up to you. Today, Erbert & Gerbert's has over 60 locations across nine Midwestern states, with the strongest presence in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Capriotti's
Capriotti's first opened in 1976, when siblings Lois and Alan Margolet set out to open an authentic Italian-style sandwich shop in Wilmington, Delaware. What started as a single family-run deli has since grown into a national chain with more than 175 locations scattered throughout the U.S., reaching as far as Hawaii.
The star of this iconic Delaware sandwich shop's menu is the Bobbie, a cult favorite inspired by a Thanksgiving meal. It piles roasted turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and mayo into a sub that's reminiscent of a late-night second helping of reheated Thanksgiving leftovers. In 2009, this sandwich even earned the title of "The Greatest Sandwich in America" from voters on AOL.com. Thankfully, you can order the Bobbie at any time of the year, not just during the holiday season. By now, Capriotti's has expanded far beyond its hometown, but it has managed to keep its reputation for big-portioned, made-to-order sandwiches intact along the way.
Penn Station East Coast Subs
Despite the name, Penn Station East Coast Subs is very much a Midwestern chain. The story goes that the founder, Jeff Osterfeld, visited South Philadelphia in the 1980s, tried a Philly cheesesteak, and was so impressed by the sandwich's popularity that he decided to bring the concept back home to his own delicatessen. In 1985, he opened the first Penn Station Restaurant in downtown Cincinnati, successfully introducing Ohio to the magic of a freshly grilled cheesesteak.
The menu today sticks close to those origins, offering both hot and cold, made-to-order submarine sandwiches prepared right in front of customers. Hand-cut fries and fresh-squeezed lemonade have become popular signature sidekicks to the sandwiches.
With over 320 locations in the U.S., Penn Station is slowly expanding outward, though the chain is predominantly concentrated in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. For anyone who doesn't live within driving distance of Philadelphia, Penn Station has become the go-to spot for a cheesesteak fix in the Midwest.
Togo's
Togo's is a West Coast staple today, with locations in California, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. But did you know its story actually began in the Midwest? In 1964, Northern Michigan University students Tom Neumann and Gordon Reed opened the first Togo's in Marquette, Michigan, selling oversized subs from a tiny takeout counter. The name was a play on the first two letters of each founder's name (To + Go) and the fact that sandwiches were served "to go." (Remarkably, the original Marquette shop is still open, though it has no ties to the modern chain.)
Togo's made its way west in the late '60s, when Reed opened a shop in San Jose. Just a few years later, a San Jose State student, Mike Cobler, bought the San Jose Togo's, sparking the growth of the franchise as we know it today. While the corporate chain starts counting its history from 1971 onwards, the Michigan roots remain an interesting footnote.
Now, onto the sandwiches. Togo's is known for its generous portions and big, bold flavors. Signature orders include the No. 9 hot pastrami, the No. 3 turkey and cheddar, and the No. 7 roast beef — all served "Togo's Style" with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, pepperoncini, and a shake of salt and pepper.
Port of Subs
Founded in 1972 in Sparks, Nevada, Port of Subs has quietly built a devoted following across the western United States. It was originally called the Sub Shop, but when new owners stepped in to run the business in 1975, they hosted a community-wide naming contest. After sorting through over 10,000 entries, Port of Subs was chosen as its new identity.
Every Port of Subs sandwich is sliced fresh to order, giving it more of an old-school Italian deli feel than a fast-food shop. The menu has all the classics like turkey, roast beef, and ham and cheese, but the real draw is the thinly sliced meats and cheese, as well as the freshly baked bread. Today, Port of Subs has over 135 locations across seven states, primarily in Nevada, Arizona, and California, with a scattering in neighboring states. It might not be a household name nationwide, but if you're in the Southwest, it's well worth stopping in for a bite.
DiBella's
DiBella's has earned cult-classic status in western New York and beyond. Founded in Rochester, New York, in 1918, this shop began as a small deli and Italian imports store, beloved by locals for decades. Today, DiBella's operates 44 stores across five states, bringing its subs to a much wider audience.
One of the enduring legends surrounding DiBella's is its connection to the grocery store Wegmans. There are rumors that Wegmans, known for its quality deli counter, copied DiBella's sandwich formula. While that part may be myth, there is some truth to the story: Danny Wegman was such a fan of DiBella's sandwiches that Wegmans consulted with the shop when revamping its own bread and deli offerings.
At DiBella's, the bread is undoubtedly the star of the sandwich. Made from 16-hour aged dough and baked fresh at least twice daily, it gives the subs their unmistakable flavor. While the menu boasts nearly two dozen options, the cold-cut Italian sub known as the Godfather is its most famous selection.
D'Angelo
Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Dedham, Massachusetts, D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches is a New England favorite. What started as a single shop has grown to more than 80 locations across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, Rhode Island, and Connecticut. For nearly six decades and counting, D'Angelo's has been the neighborhood stop for hearty subs, grilled steak sandwiches, and of course, the classic New England lobster roll. Plus, there are soups, salads, and even rice bowls to round out the menu.
The bread deserves a special mention — it's famously soft, acting as a perfect base for classics like the Number 9 (steak or chicken with peppers, onions, mushrooms, and American cheese). Portions are generous, too: The Great Divide subs stretch to a whopping 29 inches, making them ideal for sharing with a crowd. With big portions, old-school style, and local flavors, D'Angelo is worth a try if you're ever passing through New England.