The Iconic Delaware Sandwich That Serves Thanksgiving Dinner In Every Bite
Here's a probably not-that-hot take: Using Thanksgiving leftovers to create a sweet and savory sandwich can turn into a meal even better than the elaborate feast on the actual holiday. Think about it: All your favorites are combined in each and every bite. Well, the founders of Delaware-born Capriotti's Sandwich Shop certainly agreed, and they officially one-upped the beloved post-Thanksgiving tradition by making these flavors available all year round. Meet "the Bobbie," a Delaware icon that needs to be on your radar both around Turkey Day and pretty much every other time of year.
The meat of the Bobbie is slow-roasted, hand-pulled turkey, on a long, freshly baked roll. The turkey gets topped with tart cranberry sauce, savory and spiced stuffing, and creamy mayo to tie everything together with a bit of richness. It's no wonder the Bobbie has been voted the best sandwich in America by outlets like AOL.com, written up in magazines like Esquire, or that it has celebrity admirers like none other than President Joe Biden. The United States is really a land of sandwiches, with every state or region putting its own spin on what goes between bread in a representation of local delicacies and preferences — we've ranked 26 American sandwiches, including Chicago beef sandwiches and New England lobster rolls, for example. While Capriotti's now has locations across the country, the Bobbie remains a Delaware claim to fame, and it's a treat we know we'd be proud to claim as our own.
The history of the Bobbie sandwich
The Bobbie was created 48 years ago, an impressive lifetime that only adds to its legendary status. It all started at the first Capriotti's location in Wilmington, Delaware. Shop founders and siblings Lois and Alan Margolet had grown up with an aunt whom they visited every year the day after Thanksgiving, and she'd make them this delicious sandwich with leftovers. They had such fond memories of this aunt and the incredible sandwich that they wanted to put an homage to it permanently on their new business's menu. While their aunt was actually named Winona, she apparently disliked that name and went by "Bobbie" — and so, "the Bobbie" sandwich was born, much to the delight of sandwich lovers first in Delaware and then nationwide.
The Bobbie did remain a Delaware gem that you'd have to travel for until 1993, when Capriotti's began expanding with franchise locations. Today, there are Capriotti's outposts in 29 states, putting the shop on the map to be one of America's most popular sandwich chains. Happily, this means that wherever you live, even if it's nowhere near Delaware, there's a good chance you don't have to journey too far to enjoy a Bobbie sandwich. Sure, you can make your own on Black Friday, but what about when the Thanksgiving leftovers craving hits in July? Then, we know one thing that we'll be thankful for is Capriotti's and the Bobbie.