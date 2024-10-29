The Iconic Delaware Sandwich That Serves Thanksgiving Dinner In Every Bite

Here's a probably not-that-hot take: Using Thanksgiving leftovers to create a sweet and savory sandwich can turn into a meal even better than the elaborate feast on the actual holiday. Think about it: All your favorites are combined in each and every bite. Well, the founders of Delaware-born Capriotti's Sandwich Shop certainly agreed, and they officially one-upped the beloved post-Thanksgiving tradition by making these flavors available all year round. Meet "the Bobbie," a Delaware icon that needs to be on your radar both around Turkey Day and pretty much every other time of year.

The meat of the Bobbie is slow-roasted, hand-pulled turkey, on a long, freshly baked roll. The turkey gets topped with tart cranberry sauce, savory and spiced stuffing, and creamy mayo to tie everything together with a bit of richness. It's no wonder the Bobbie has been voted the best sandwich in America by outlets like AOL.com, written up in magazines like Esquire, or that it has celebrity admirers like none other than President Joe Biden. The United States is really a land of sandwiches, with every state or region putting its own spin on what goes between bread in a representation of local delicacies and preferences — we've ranked 26 American sandwiches, including Chicago beef sandwiches and New England lobster rolls, for example. While Capriotti's now has locations across the country, the Bobbie remains a Delaware claim to fame, and it's a treat we know we'd be proud to claim as our own.

