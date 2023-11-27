Use Up Turkey Leftovers In A Sweet And Savory Club Sandwich

Thanksgiving is over, and now you stand in front of your refrigerator, gazing at heaps of leftovers. The thought of microwaving the same turkey and cranberry sauce meal for the umpteenth time has lost its appeal, yet the guilt of wasting food weighs heavily. According to ReFED, an astonishing 305 million pounds of food are discarded during Thanksgiving in the U.S., underscoring the need for innovative solutions to tackle this issue.

Enter this solution: Use up your turkey, cranberry sauce, and even mashed potato leftovers in a sweet and savory club sandwich. This recipe is a creative creation by Tasting Table's recipe developer, Michelle McGlinn. This versatile and delicious dish is a game-changer, transforming and repurposing your Thanksgiving leftovers into a new delight.

Crafting a sweet and savory club sandwich with your Thanksgiving leftovers is relatively straightforward. Start with toasted slices of nearly stale bread, preferably white bread like milk bread. Then, layer your fillings of choice to sandwich between two toasted bread slices. McGlinn recommends building the sandwich with bacon and something crunchy like spinach or lettuce, and your turkey and cranberry sauce leftovers.