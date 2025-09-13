The Flavor Profile You Need To Be Prioritizing For A Better Italian Sub

Hoagie, sub, hero. Call it what you want. The meats, cheeses, and veggies on a long roll that make up an Italian sandwich are universally loved. From your closest Subway to the nearby mom-and-pop deli, an Italian sub is a must-have on any sandwich shop menu. While these sandwiches may not always have the exact same ingredients, they never stray from the winning formula of salty cured meats, shredded lettuce, creamy provolone cheese, onion, and tomato, all tucked into a sandwich roll.

Putting all these ingredients together at home will make for a pretty good meal, but you may find that it doesn't quite taste the same as it does from your favorite sandwich shop. It's not because they magically taste better from a deli. It's probably because it's lacking that special oomph that a truly excellent Italian sub will always include: acid

Sliced tomatoes, typically found on an Italian sub, will add a slight acidity on their own, but you need an acidic ingredient that packs more of a punch to really unlock the flavor benefits. The real key is vinegar. Many types of vinegar can be used, but a traditional dressing is made with olive oil and red wine vinegar. Red wine vinegar is often used in Italian cooking, bringing a fruity and tangy flavor to the sandwich without overpowering the other ingredients. That being said, there's nothing wrong with swapping it for white wine vinegar or balsamic if that's your preference.