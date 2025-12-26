29 Iconic Sandwiches From Around The World

A perfect sandwich is something truly magical. Hot or cold, with the perfect bread, the ideal filling-to-bread ratio, and just the right amount of sauces, drizzle, or gravy to hold the whole thing together, it doesn't get much better than that. There's a good chance that you may have thanked the Earl of Sandwich for being so engrossed in a day-long gaming session that he called for that first, iconic sandwich creation to be made... only, that's not actually the first sandwich ever.

The first time the word appeared in print was in 1762, but we could go back to Israel (around about 110 BC) and see people eating sandwiches. Specifically, we're talking about the Korech, a still-popular Passover dish that's made with bitter herbs between unleavened matzo. It's a deeply meaningful dish that evokes reminders of how bittersweet our lives are, but the bottom line is that it's more accurate to say that the Earl of Sandwich gave his name to the sandwich, but definitely didn't come up with it first.

The Korech isn't the only famous sandwich out there, either. Countries around the world all have their iconic, historic, culturally treasured sandwiches, and we want to talk about some. Full disclosure: There are a lot of them out there. We picked some of the most iconic from a variety of countries, and who knows? It might just inspire your next month of lunch.