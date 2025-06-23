Here's How An Expert Builds The Perfect Pastrami Sandwich
When the craving for a perfectly juicy pastrami sandwich strikes, sometimes it's just not feasible to get a flavor-packed menu item from a traditional deli. The good news is, you can make your own pastrami sandwich at home from scratch — for a truly impressive lunch, if you ask us. To find out the secret to building the perfect pastrami sandwich, we spoke to Owen Han, a self-taught chef known for slinging top-notch sandwich content on TikTok and Instagram, as well as in his cookbook, "Stacked: The Art of the Perfect Sandwich." According to Han, the key is in the meat preparation. "Steam it low and slow until it's tender and juicy. Then slice it thin and stack it high," the expert sandwich-maker says.
You don't need a smoker to make beef brisket pastrami at home. Like Han notes, you can steam the meat slowly in the oven. To do so, brine the meat for a week (or longer), apply a spice rub, then cook it on the rack of a roasting pan filled with water in its basin. When steamed for hours at a low temperature — around 275 or 300 degrees Fahrenheit, or until the meat reaches an internal temperature of 200 degrees Fahrenheit – the resulting meat will be undeniably moist. Once it's out of the oven, remember to let the meat sit for five to 10 minutes before slicing it thinly. That way, all the good juices and fat won't leak.
More tips for making a deli-worthy pastrami sandwich
Obviously, the one lengthy downside to making your own pastrami at home is waiting for it to brine, cure, and cook slowly in the oven. But if you've got the time (and patience), past the meat, assembling your sandwich is a breeze. After slicing it thinly, stack pastrami generously on your bread of choice, whether that be rye, sourdough, or a good hearty loaf with seeds. Whatever bread you choose, Han says, "Toast the bread right before building the sandwich — it keeps everything crisp and warm." Freshly crisped bread (toasted with butter on a griddle, if you please) will provide a nice sturdy base to hold and complement the tender, juicy pastrami.
Han also notes that it's important you "don't skimp on the mustard." Spicy brown mustard is a tried-and-true partner for a pastrami sandwich, where its earthy, tangy heat cuts through the fattiness and enhances the flavor of the meat. Though Han, aka the "Sandwich King," keeps his pastrami sandwich relatively straightforward, he has been known to stack his pastrami with fried pickles, Swiss cheese, chipotle ranch, and even a fried egg, on occasion. Really, you can't go wrong with homemade pastrami, toasted bread, and condiments. You can always use pastrami to make a full-on classic Reuben sandwich with sauerkraut and thousand island dressing. Or add toppings like sauteed onions and provolone to make a chopped cheese-style pastrami sandwich.