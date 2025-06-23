Here's How An Expert Builds The Perfect Pastrami Sandwich

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When the craving for a perfectly juicy pastrami sandwich strikes, sometimes it's just not feasible to get a flavor-packed menu item from a traditional deli. The good news is, you can make your own pastrami sandwich at home from scratch — for a truly impressive lunch, if you ask us. To find out the secret to building the perfect pastrami sandwich, we spoke to Owen Han, a self-taught chef known for slinging top-notch sandwich content on TikTok and Instagram, as well as in his cookbook, "Stacked: The Art of the Perfect Sandwich." According to Han, the key is in the meat preparation. "Steam it low and slow until it's tender and juicy. Then slice it thin and stack it high," the expert sandwich-maker says.

You don't need a smoker to make beef brisket pastrami at home. Like Han notes, you can steam the meat slowly in the oven. To do so, brine the meat for a week (or longer), apply a spice rub, then cook it on the rack of a roasting pan filled with water in its basin. When steamed for hours at a low temperature — around 275 or 300 degrees Fahrenheit, or until the meat reaches an internal temperature of 200 degrees Fahrenheit – the resulting meat will be undeniably moist. Once it's out of the oven, remember to let the meat sit for five to 10 minutes before slicing it thinly. That way, all the good juices and fat won't leak.