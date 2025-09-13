The Absolute Best Brunch Spots In Every State
There's something comforting about brunch: It's the meal you have when you have a little extra time to spend enjoying some quality time with friends and family, or are just treating yourself to a little much-needed me-time. It's no secret that some brunch-time staples are challenging, and if you're still trying to master eggs Benedict, it's the perfect reason to head out to a local spot. Think your go-to place can stand up as one of the best in your state? Let's find out.
We wanted to put together a list of the best brunch spots in every state, whether you're hoping to see your favorite on here, or if you're looking for a new option to switch things up a bit. In order to make it onto our list of the best of the best, we looked for a few things — starting, of course, with places that had either a specific brunch menu, or offered a breakfast menu with all the brunch classics. In addition to being highly reviewed by customers, we looked for places that had earned recognition and awards for this meal, had locals and visitors alike recommending them, and had plenty of repeat guests. Did your local spot make the cut?
Alabama: Yo Mama's
If you're wondering how popular Yo Mama's is, consider this: In 2025, this brunch and lunch joint moved to a new location that allowed it to expand from 1,300 to more than 5,500 square feet. Every day, visitors can order classics like shrimp and grits and burgers, but it's the chicken and waffle plate that gets the most love from customers who say it's the perfect combination of flavorful waffles and perfect chicken.
(205) 957-6545
2024 4th Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203
Alaska: Snow City Cafe
Where might a U.S. president might go for breakfast when they're in Anchorage? The Snow City Cafe is a likely choice — and in 2015, President Barack Obama stopped there for some baked goods. Locals know, though, that it's the cafe's use of fresh seafood that really sets it apart. With a menu that induces things like eggs Benedict made with Alaskan crab cakes and omelets with crab or reindeer sausage, this cafe is truly serving up a taste of Alaska.
(907) 272-2489
1034 W 4th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501
Arizona: The Henry
The Henry has locations around the country, with (at the time of this writing) two in Phoenix and one planned for Scottsdale. No matter where you go, you're sure to walk away happy. The official brunch menu comes out on the weekends, including things like crab cakes, sushi, Korean skirt steak, and burgers, along with an impressive Champagne selection. If you're looking for something upscale and fancy, this is it.
Multiple locations
Arkansas: @ The Corner
This family-owned diner might be nestled in the middle of Little Rock, but it prides itself on serving up dishes that are straight from the farm. Word spread fast when this now-beloved local hotspot opened, and befitting a Canadian-born executive chef, it's the brunch poutine that keeps people coming back. Served with things like queso, a sunny side-up egg, or fried chicken, customers call that perfection.
(501) 400-8458
201 E Markham, Little Rock, AR 72201
California: Caldo Verde
Travel the Pacific Coast Highway, and you'll find a ton of simply outstanding restaurants. Choosing a best brunch spot is tough, but let's talk about Caldo Verde. It's located in downtown LA's Proper and is the brainchild of two James Beard-recognized chefs. Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne tapped into their lifelong love of Portuguese cuisine to bring something different to the brunch game, and it worked. The cocktails get high praise, as does the fact that this place is vegetarian-friendly.
properhotel.com/downtown-la/restaurants-bars/caldo-verde
(213) 806-1023
1100 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Colorado: Safta
There's a lot to love about Safta, and the Michelin Guide loves this restaurant's ultra-fresh take on classic Israeli dishes. Classic brunch menu items are classics for a reason, but if you're looking for something different, look no further than the babaganoush, latkes, shakshouka, roasted lamb, and egg hummus that's on offer at the brunch buffet here. That also includes the muhammara, a roasted red pepper dip that customers say turns already outstanding pita bread into something extra-amazing.
(702) 408-2444
3330 Brighton Blvd #201, Denver, CO 80216
Connecticut: Fire by Forge
It's breakfast Tuesday through Friday from 9 to 11 a.m., and an official brunch is served on weekends from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Connecticut's Fire by Forge. The restaurant's commitment to supporting the local community by paying it forward with job training and support also gets a lot of positive press, so what's not to love?
(860) 727-8066
539 Broad St, Hartford, CT 06106
Delaware: Egg
Since opening in 2016, Egg has been a local favorite — and locals include President Joe Biden and his wife Jill. While brunch might be just one meal of many for a lot of places, Egg focuses on it. It's open only from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features a menu with classic and rarely-seen dishes, like SOS and chicken livers. The biscuits and gravy is a favorite, and there's candied bacon on the menu, too. Delicious? One reviewer even described it as a "religious experience."
(302) 227-3447
510 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
Florida: The Ravenous Pig
The menu here is impressive: Sandwiches come with truffle fries, waffles come with chantilly cream, the charcuterie board has a variety of artisanal cheeses, and the bloody marys are made from the restaurant's own house mix. It's no wonder this place gets a shout-out in the Michelin Guide for its mix of Southern charm and modernity. Those truffle fries are an absolute favorite, and if there's that much effort put into the fries, you know everything else is just as good.
(407) 628-2333
565 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789
Georgia: Gocha's Breakfast Bar
You know a place is serious about brunch when there are separate menus for Champagne cocktails, martinis, and margaritas, and Gocha's Breakfast Bar is definitely serious about brunch. Mimosas with strawberry lemonade or grapefruit juice? Yes, please! This place also serves up a ton of Southern classics, like fried green tomatoes that are flavorful and crispy. If you're heading to Georgia expecting some outstanding peach dishes, this place has you covered with peach pancakes.
Multiple locations
Hawaii: Orchids
Orchids boasts a slew of recognitions for the Sunday brunch buffet, and it makes sense. Take a trip to Hawaii, and you expect an otherworldly paradise, and here, it's served up on a plate — and that includes meats, fish, and produce sourced from across the islands. Yes, you should make reservations, but those who do say it's an unforgettable experience, thanks to a menu that includes sushi, a fresh seafood bar, a carving station with meats like suckling pig and prime rib.
(808) 921-2311
2199 Kalia Rd, Honolulu, HI 96815
Idaho: Goldy's Breakfast Bistro
Restaurants come and go surprisingly quickly, so the fact that Goldy's has been a Boise mainstay since 1999 says a lot for just how popular this place is. Even after decades, it's still getting all kinds of attention for just how serious it is about brunch offerings, with a focus on locally sourced ingredients, seasonal fruit, and coffee. Also? The mimosas aren't just huge, they're said to be the best in the city.
goldysbreakfastbistro.com/main.html
(208) 345-4100
108 S Capitol Blvd, Boise, ID 83702
Illinois: Aba
In order to partake in the brunch that gets rave reviews at Aba, you'll need to show up on a weekend between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Those in-the-know say that this is the type of brunch that's worth making plans for. The Mediterranean-inspired dishes include kebabs, short rib shakshuka, hummus, spreads, and a Bellini tower too. Those who go say you're in for one of the best meals you can imagine, brunch or otherwise.
(773) 645-1400
302 N Green St, Chicago, IL 60607
Indiana: Cafe Patachou
Cafe Patachou has it all, from numerous nods from the James Beard Foundation to an ultra-comfortable, ultra-friendly college-esque atmosphere that makes brunch fun. Then, add in a dedication to sourcing via local farmers and the fact that it's the driving force behind a charitable initiative to make sure all Indianapolis kids have access to nutritious meals. According to dedicated customers, the omelets here are definitely lovable.
Multiple locations
Iowa: The Dandy Lion
In 2018, Iowa City swapped a video arcade and pizzeria for a cafe, and according to those in-the-know, the city gained a funky little restaurant that became the best brunch spot around. The idea behind the swap (which saw ownership remaining mostly the same) was to build a place where the community could come together, and fans say that's exactly what it is. From consistently delicious food to extras like Vietnamese coffee and great mimosas, it's a total win.
(319) 358-6400
111 S Dubuque St, Iowa City, IA 52240
Kansas: The Chef
Even if you've never been to Manhattan, Kansas, there's a chance you might recognize at least the exterior of the city's favorite brunch spot. It was featured on HBO's "Somebody Somewhere," and was a legit hangout spot for lead and producer Bridget Everett. Sometimes, Redditors report they spot some of the cast still hanging out there, and yes, there's usually a crowd, and yes, it's worth the wait.
(785) 537-6843
111 S Fourth St, Manhattan, KS 66502
Kentucky: Proof on Main
Louisville's Proof on Main has gotten a ton of love for being one of the city's must-try restaurants, and its brunch menu also shines. Helmed by chef Cody Stone and driven by his commitment to sourcing from the Ohio River Valley, there's a brunch menu here highlighting things like bison burgers, ancient grain bowls, scratch-made biscuits, and yes, there's avocado toast, too.
(502) 217-6360
702 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202
Louisiana: Atchafalaya
New Orleans has a ton of great restaurants, so when one stands out from the crowd and gets some serious kudos, you know it's good. Atchafalaya has gone through several major changes over the years, including one that came in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. Today, it serves up modern Creole cuisine with the kind of friendly service that elevates the entire experience. Think fish from the Gulf, shrimp and grits, fried green tomatoes, and cocktails (or mocktails) to match.
(504) 891-9626
901 Louisiana Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115
Maine: Central Provisions
Talking about what's on the menu at Central Provisions gets tricky, because it changes fairly regularly. Honestly, we'd expect nothing less from a restaurant set up in a historic building, outfitted with furniture made by local craftsmen and serving up food that's just as locally sourced. From local veg to fresh seafood, caviar, cornbread, and draft beer, customers say that this is the place for the best of local cuisine.
(207) 805-1085
414 Fore St, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: Miss Shirley's Cafe
Saying you're heading to Miss Shirley's for brunch makes it sound like you're off to the neighborhood's favorite homestyle hangout spot — and that's the truth. This small cafe chain — with three locations around Baltimore — has amassed a ton of awards for its outstanding food, and customers say it's well-deserved. Classics like pimento cheese biscuits, fried green tomatoes, and pineapple upside-down pancakes are served up with true Southern hospitality.
Multiple locations
Massachusetts: The Neighborhood Restaurant & Bakery
One of the things you'll hear mentioned in a conversation about Somerville's The Neighborhood Restaurant is the idea of community. Founded in 1983, this family-owned and operated restaurant leans heavily into Portuguese cuisine, and its diners are treated to family recipes. Breakfast offerings include eggs and steak tips, Portuguese sweet bread French toast, and homefries.
(617) 623-9710
25 Bow St, Somerville, MA 02143
Michigan: Dime Store
Is it still called brunch when it's a Hobbit who's doing the ordering? We're asking the important questions here because Dime Store made headlines when Elijah Wood stopped by in 2024. There's no word on what he thought of the potatoes, but for regulars, the breakfast potatoes are, in fact, always on point. The sausage hash gets a lot of attention too and whether tricksy Hobbits head to the Detroit or Rochester Hills location, they'll be pleased.
Multiple locations
Minnesota: Victor's 1959 Cafe
If you want to sample the bright and flavorful dishes on offer at Victor's 1959 Cafe, you have limited time to do it: It's only open from 9 a.m to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. It's worth planning for, though, as this ultra-cheerful hotspot was named one of the best restaurants in the country on "Diners, Drive-ins & Dives." That's just one of many honors, and whatever you do, don't skip the corn pancakes... or the mango pancakes.
(612) 827-8948
3756 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55409
Mississippi: One Thirty One Lameuse
If you're thinking Mississippi's hottest brunch spot would be one that takes full advantage of all the seafood coming in from the Gulf Coast, you would be correct. The brunch menu here includes delectable dishes like crab cakes, shrimp and grits, seafood gumbo, and a fried shrimp po'boy. That gumbo is said to be as good as what comes out of any Southern mother's kitchen, and the duck poppers are reportedly outstanding.
(228) 207-1689
131 Lameuse St, Biloxi, MS 39530
Missouri: The Shack Breakfast and Lunch
When a place announces that there's not one expansion planned but four, you know it's a hit. That happened with The Shack back in 2018, and there are now nine locations across Missouri and Kansas. It's lauded for being a super-fun brunch spot, with sky-high stacks of Belgian waffles, plates overflowing with country fried steak, and hot chicken biscuits.
Multiple locations
Montana: Campione
There's nothing wrong with whipping up a traditional eggs Benedict as the star of your brunchtime show, but those who want to go all out go to Campione in Montana. Helmed by James Beard-recognized chef Joshua Adams, the brunch menu here features things like cereal milk gelato affogatos and miso brioche French toast.
(406) 333-2427
101 North Main St, Livingston, MT 59047
Nebraska: Railcar Modern American Kitchen
Jared Clarke is the owner and executive chef of Railcar Modern American Kitchen and brings more than a decade and a half of experience to the table — along with a dedication to providing a safe dining experience to those with strict dietary restrictions. In addition to all the classics, the brunch menu here includes things like Thai chicken, hearty chilaquiles, and a prime rib French dip. The pretzel-crusted cheese curds are a clear fan-favorite.
(402) 493-4743
1814 N 144th St, Omaha, NE 68154
Nevada: Craft Kitchen
Craft Kitchen gets mentioned in the press a lot, and considering it's competing with a slew of outstanding, great-value Las Vegas buffets, that speaks volumes. The chefs advertise elevated comfort food, so expect dishes like eggs Benedict (with crab cakes) and hash (with braised short ribs). The crème brûlée French toast is not to be missed, and if eggs Benedict is more your thing, there's a smoked salmon option that's a fan-favorite.
(702) 728-5828
10940 S Eastern Ave, Suite 107, Henderson, NV 89052
New Hampshire: The Friendly Toast
You can find The Friendly Toast locations in a few New England states, but the OG was in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Since opening in 1994, this welcoming, all-day brunch spot has gotten a ton of awards for everything from its brunch cocktails. Customers, meanwhile, say the awards for the bloody marys are well-deserved, and that the bloody mary flight is not to be missed.
Multiple locations
New Jersey: Willow & Whisk
Anyone in Millburn or Wyckoff is in luck, as there's a Willow & Whisk nearby. Accolades for this breakfast, brunch, and lunch spot include shout-outs for being the perfect spot for New York City folk to enjoy brunch. Given how many cheap yet amazing breakfast places there are right in NYC, that's high praise. Expect to find a menu with bite-sized sharables, sweetly creative pancakes, and sides of house-made sausages. The beverages aren't your standard, either, and don't miss the oat and honey latte.
Multiple locations
New Mexico: Café Lush
Back in 2018, the owners of Café Lush turned to the public for help in raising the money for a down payment to buy the building that was about to be sold from beneath them. When the community turns out like that, it says a lot.
Customers add there's a lot to love about the brunch here, from the breakfast burritos to drinks like the soy chai and vanilla lattes and anything with the state's famous green chile.
(505) 508-0164
700 Tijeras Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102
New York: Oxomoco
New York City is an incredible food destination with stellar options for every meal and cuisine you can imagine, so picking the best brunch place was tough. So, we're going with the Michelin-starred Oxomoco, which serves up unique dishes like soft-boiled egg and cochinita pibil tacos, along with a variety of tostadas. Many customers recommend the caviar and tuna tartare tostada for a meal that lives up to that Michelin star.
(646) 688-4180
128 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222
North Carolina: Irregardless
Using the term "irregardless" might be pretty controversial, but dining at this longtime Raleigh favorite for brunch is definitely not. Irregardless, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2025, is a vegetarian-friendly destination that's as much about the music as it is the food — and the food's pretty outstanding. Weekend brunch means all the classic Southern favorites are on offer, but it's the shrimp and grits that really shine.
(919) 833-8898
901 W Morgan St, Raleigh, NC 27603
North Dakota: Nichole's Fine Pastry & Café
Nichole's Fine Pastry & Café has gotten some serious attention from the likes of Food Network and James Beard, but a pastry shop for brunch? Absolutely, and the brunch menu here is a celebration of delectable pastries, quiches, galettes, and frittatas. The combination of sweet and savory choices hits the spot for many, and you can always take some pastries home for later.
(701) 232-6430
13 S 8th St, Fargo, ND 58103
Ohio: Juneberry Table
The delightfully named Juneberry Table opened in 2022 and made headlines for its elevated Appalachian-inspired dishes, focus on local ingredients, all-day breakfast, and the fact that it was being helmed by chef Karen Small, who was recognized by James Beard for her previous restaurant, Flying Fig. Since then, customers have kept coming back here for brunch, including for the biscuits and gravy, breakfast sandwiches, and its ultra-friendly atmosphere.
(216) 331-0338
3900 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113
Oklahoma: Cafe Kacao
Oklahoma's Cafe Kacao is resting on awards and accolades, too, but it's the colorful vibe and unique menu that really sets this place apart. The brunch menu is a mix of classic favorites and Latin American-inspired dishes: Think chorizo potatoes, pancakes with house lechera, Cuban omelets and burritos, and cheese and pork pupusas. Ask the regulars, and they'll say to get the horchata latte.
(405) 357-9913
3325 N Classen Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73118
Oregon: Mother's Bistro & Bar
Mother's Bistro started out small, and although it's grown into an award-winning 200-seat restaurant now incorporated into a Hilton Hotel, chef and owner Lisa Schroeder has kept the fan base created by a dedication to serving picture-perfect meals in an atmosphere that welcomes everyone like family. Brunch is a consistent favorite, with comfort food done right. That's all the way from flavorful frittatas to perfectly flaky buttermilk biscuits, and continuing on to creative must-try specials.
(503) 464-1122
121 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR 97204
Pennsylvania: Talula's Garden
Honestly, the brunch menu at Talula's Garden had us at sriracha-glazed candied bacon, and it's the extras that really have customers raving. The cheddar chive biscuits are frequently mentioned in reviews, made perfect with salted honey and black pepper butter. Southern-style shrimp and grits? Check. Mini chocolate croissants? Check. Friendly service and the chance to eat outside? Check and double-check.
(215) 592-7787
210 West Washington Sq, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Rhode Island: Rogue Island Local Kitchen & Bar
Any brunch place that has both beignets and chicken and waffles on the menu gets some serious points as far as we're concerned, and Rogue Island has much more than that. From scores of funky egg Benedict varieties (like Cajun lobster and smoked pulled pork) to Nashville hot chicken and braised short rib sandwiches, this is the place to go if other brunch menus start to look the same.
(401) 831-3733
65 Weybosset St, Suite 108, Providence, RI 02903
South Carolina: Millers All Day
Millers has two locations in Charleston — one downtown and a newer James Island expansion — along with a food truck that's also serving up some brunchtime classics. Customers go for the pimento cheese biscuit, the fried chicken biscuits, and the sharable cinnamon rolls, but stay for the atmosphere. It's the kind of place that locals take out-of-towners for a taste of true Southern hospitality.
Multiple locations
South Dakota: BibiSol Kitchen
BibiSol got a nod from the James Beard Foundation in 2025, and it makes sense. It's committed to locally sourced, seasonal ingredients and techniques dating back through generations to create a modern interpretation of traditional Mexican cuisine. For brunch, that means things like churro waffles, flan tres leches cake, and enfrijoladas. Do customers love it? Absolutely, with reviews lauding this place for serving the kind of flavorful dishes that allow diners to feel the love.
(605) 951-2245
219 S Philips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Tennessee: The Finch American Grill
Nashville's The Finch is serving up the kind of brunch that will make anyone feel fancy. Think salmon crudo, oysters, and avocado toast. But customers say this place is doing Southern classics in a way that's simply stellar. The shrimp and grits often get called out for being among the best not just in Tennessee, but anywhere.
(615) 703-8020
111 10th Ave S #310, Nashville, TN 37203
Texas: Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery
Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery gets a shout-out in the Michelin Guide for having an old-school vibe, an outstanding bar, and delicious seafood. The brunch menu lists dishes like a crawfish roll, a shrimp boil, and gravlax, and if you're still uncertain as to how seriously the chefs here take seafood, consider this: The restaurant's chef de cuisine Aaron Juvera has been certified by the Oyster Master Guild.
(210) 455-5701
136 E Grayson St, Suite 120, San Antonio, TX 78215
Utah: Urban Hill
Fans of "Beat Bobby Flay" might think that one of the chefs at Urban Hill looks familiar. There's a good reason for that: Nick Zocco took home a win in 2025. It was another accolade for this Salt Lake City hotspot, which has been thrilling customers with outstanding service, personalized experiences for special occasions, and the crudo is a clear favorite.
(385) 295-4200
510 S 300 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Vermont: Up For Breakfast
Up for Breakfast has been a local favorite for decades, and no restaurant has that kind of longevity without serving up some seriously good food. It's so popular that you might have to wait a bit, but customers say that it's worth it for some outstanding pancakes and wild turkey hash.Portions are hearty, and you're going to want to sample a variety of things, especially the venison blueberry sausages.
(802) 362-4204
4935 Main St, Manchester Center, VT 05255
Virginia: Ruthie's All-Day
It's breakfast until 11 a.m. during the week and brunch on weekends between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Ruthie's All-Day, and there's something for everyone here. Folks with a sweet tooth will like the apple donuts and the brisket — in the hash or on the eggs Benedict — has a ton of fans, too.
(703) 888-2841
3411 5th St S, Arlington, VA 22204
Washington: Fat's Chicken and Waffles
Chicken and waffles might have a rather mysterious and hotly debated origin, but there's no denying that this classic is an art form. Even though it's right in the name of this place, there's more on the brunch menu. Some customers say the honey butter chicken biscuit keeps them coming back, and for others, it's the beignets. Eggs Benedict with chicken? That's a fan favorite, too.
(206) 602-6863
2726 E Cherry St, Seattle, WA 98122
West Virginia: Cathedral Café
The Cathedral Café is, in fact, situated in a legitimate cathedral. Customers are just as taken with the ambience — created in part by stunning stained glass windows — as they are by the food, and that's saying something. Outstanding coffee makes brunch even better, the frittatas are a favorite, the cinnamon rolls and French toast are crowd-pleasers, and the breakfast bagels are delicious. It's no wonder that so many head here before heading out into the beautiful West Virginia wilderness.
(304) 574-0202
134 S Court St, Fayetteville, WV 25840
Wisconsin: Mimosa
The mimosa is the ultimate brunch cocktail, so you know this place is taking brunch very, very seriously. It's working: In 2025, it was reported Mimosa was going to be spending $1.55 million to open a bigger and better location. That's great news for fans who say there's no better way to kick off the day than with brunch at Mimosa, with even self-described foodies singing the praises of this place. The freshly squeezed orange juice is often cited as a testament to how much goes into the menu here.
Multiple locations
Wyoming: Persephone Bakery
Persephone Bakery might not have the miles-long menu that some places have, but this James Beard Foundation-recognized spot doesn't disappoint, especially diners who love classic items like quiche Lorraine and croque madame. Because it's a bakery, it's not surprising that the bread pudding French toast, cinnamon brioche, and breakfast croissants are all popular, and best of all, you can take some home.
Multiple locations
Methodology
In order to select the best brunch spots in every state, we looked for the places that had a massive fan base, a ton of great reviews on travel sites and Reddit, and were frequently recommended by locals as the place to go. We also gave consideration to things like recognition from the James Beard Foundation, the Michelin Guide, and the Food Network, and gave extra points for places that had a ton of local press and buzz about having landmark status in the communities they serve.
Those that made it onto our list stood out for several reasons. In addition to places that offered traditional fare, we looked for places that offered a unique interpretation of the classics, were lauded for having an atmosphere that elevated brunch to a special occasion, and were also praised for their friendly staff, delicious cocktails, and welcoming guests as though they were family.