The French introduced baguettes, but ultimately, the original sandwich and bánh mì are worlds apart. In France, sandwiches are simple and centered around practicality, like easy assembly or preserved meat. For instance, jambon-beurre: a halved baguette layered with butter and adorned with sliced ham. In Vietnam, colonists would have enjoyed basic bread-based meals, possibly with preservation-friendly pâté. Anyone who has tasted a bánh mì knows the difference.

The redesign of this sandwich coincided with Vietnamese independence in 1954, when Viet Minh overpowered French forces at the Battle of Dien Bien Phu — their final standpoint. The post-colonial renaissance in Vietnam was electric, and with it came ownership of its fusion cuisine.

Bánh mì sandwiches are a prime example. Forget basic flavors and plain old practicality; these sandwiches became an explosion of tastes. Vietnamese influence brought protein variations, like egg, chicken, and pork belly (the absolute best type of meat to use in a bánh mì sandwich). Most importantly, it revolutionized the sandwich with pickled veggies herbs, and pork. Remember its roots next time you treat yourself to a bánh mì — and maybe learn about Bò Né, the Vietnamese steak and egg dish, while you're at it.