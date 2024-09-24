The Absolute Best Type Of Meat To Use For A Bánh Mì Sandwich
Whether you're whipping up a simple bánh mì sandwich or concocting the perfect lunch time meal, you can't ignore the meat. Some people use marinated chicken thighs for a budget-friendly bánh mì while others use fried tofu, but one type of meat stands supreme. To find out what it is, we reached out to Michelle Wallace, owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co.
"The best meat for a bánh mì is pork belly," Wallace told Tasting Table. "The richness and flavor that pork belly provides is decadent and keeps you wanting more." The flavors of bánh mì burst from the crisp baguette with notes of lemongrass, cilantro, and sesame oil. Pork belly performs well with these ingredients by adding rich notes of salty umami combined with a touch of sweetness. Although we love all bánh mì, pork belly bánh mì provides the heft that its bright, herbal seasonings require to truly pop. In Wallace's words, "A bánh mì with pork belly truly hits all the notes."
Pork belly is a versatile ingredient that brings cohesion and substance to your bánh mì
Although pork belly is a popular cut of meat globally, East Asian cuisine is particularly fond of the stuff. It's well-known to be a fatty cut of meat which gets nice and crispy when braised, providing a flavor profile that the region adores and a texture that can't be denied. Pork belly is easily delicious enough to eat on its own, but the bold flavors of bánh mì provide a fantastic backdrop to help it shine.
This characteristic of pork belly, being highly adaptable to bold flavors and a variety of ingredients, is what makes it the absolute best meat for bánh mì. It also responds well to heat, so don't be afraid to add spicy mayo to your bánh mì for an extra kick. Most restaurants have their pork belly recipe down to a science, but if you're cooking up pork belly at home make sure to keep it from drying out. It's an easy mistake to make and one which can leave you with a mediocre sandwich when it would otherwise be perfection.