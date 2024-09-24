The Absolute Best Type Of Meat To Use For A Bánh Mì Sandwich

Whether you're whipping up a simple bánh mì sandwich or concocting the perfect lunch time meal, you can't ignore the meat. Some people use marinated chicken thighs for a budget-friendly bánh mì while others use fried tofu, but one type of meat stands supreme. To find out what it is, we reached out to Michelle Wallace, owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co.

"The best meat for a bánh mì is pork belly," Wallace told Tasting Table. "The richness and flavor that pork belly provides is decadent and keeps you wanting more." The flavors of bánh mì burst from the crisp baguette with notes of lemongrass, cilantro, and sesame oil. Pork belly performs well with these ingredients by adding rich notes of salty umami combined with a touch of sweetness. Although we love all bánh mì, pork belly bánh mì provides the heft that its bright, herbal seasonings require to truly pop. In Wallace's words, "A bánh mì with pork belly truly hits all the notes."