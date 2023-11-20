Use Marinated Chicken Thighs For A Budget-Friendly Bánh Mì Sandwich

Although chicken thighs aren't traditional for bánh mì, which are usually filled with slices of ham and pork, you can use this affordable alternative without sacrificing the signature, zesty flavors that Vietnamese bánh mì sandwiches have become known for.

Just take it from Tasting Table recipe developer Susan Olayinka, who created a simple bánh mì recipe using chicken thighs, sans the expensive pâté spread and other meats. Her version of the sandwich still showcases the crispy pickled veggies soaked in rice wine vinegar, as well as a drizzle of traditional Maggi seasoning, which packs a savory, umami-rich punch sure to awaken your taste buds. The secret to Olayinka's bánh mì success also lies in the preparation of the chicken thighs. In order to capture some authentic Vietnamese flavor, she advises marinating the chicken in a blend of sesame oil, honey, hoisin sauce (for that kick of chili spice), and soy sauce before cooking.

Once your veggies are sufficiently pickled and your chicken thighs are cooked 'til juicy, you can start assembling your sandwich. (Olayinka suggests scooping out some of the bread's fluffy filling to allow more room for your pile of meat and vegetables, but that's up to you.) Simply spread some mayonnaise and Maggi seasoning along the interior of the baguette and start assembling your ingredients. You'll be left with a rich, hearty, and flavorful bánh mì sandwich that's as wallet-friendly as it is delicious.