15 Signs You're Becoming A Whiskey Expert

The foundation of whiskey will always be about what you taste in your glass, but behind this legendary spirit is a whole world of depth and craftsmanship. Whiskey lovers appreciate both of these parts, especially how they marry to create beautiful bottles. However, the journey to fully appreciate whiskey can be a long one. There is no shortcut to becoming a whiskey expert. For those on this journey, it's good to recognize the signs that will tell you you're on the right track.

If you're reading this, there's already a good chance you've started to pick up some useful habits and techniques. I've had nearly two decades of whiskey-tasting experience that included visiting distilleries and speaking to those who work in the field. That has given me valuable expert insight. Yet I also remember what it's like to be a newbie and not being able to distinguish my Scotch from my bourbon. Here, I'll walk you through 15 signs that you're on the right path to becoming an expert.