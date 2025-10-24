10 Bottled-In-Bond Bourbons You Need To Buy

There used to be a time when the whiskey you bought could be far from pure. Thankfully, the Bottled-In-Bond Act of 1897 helped change that. It ensured that a distillery had to follow a strict set of rules to be 'bonded' and give consumers confidence they were receiving a high-quality product. While we no longer have to worry about bourbon being pure, bottled-in-bond label (BiB) is still a sign that whiskey has reached a certain threshold of quality. For a very brief overview, bottled-in-bond bourbon must be distilled in one season and by one distiller. It has to be bottled at 100-proof, remain unadulterated, and have clear labeling.

Though most of those requirements are expected these days, one vital rule that's crucial for bonded bourbon is that it needs to be at least four years old. It means that you can be assured the whiskey has received at least two more years of aging than the minimum required for straight bourbon. As a whiskey expert with many years of expertise in the drinks business, I've always had confidence that any BiB bourbon is going to be good. However, some expressions are better than others, while some aren't good value for money. Here are 10 that will always be worth your time and money. As I have a lot of experience with each of these bottles, I'll guide you through the tasting notes and price range, providing a few tidbits of information along the way.