9 Underrated Restaurants Outside Seattle Worth The Drive

I've had sandwiches in all of the lower 48 states, and none come anywhere close to those at Gere-a-Deli. Situated on Fidalgo Island, this eatery has been going strong since 1981. I grew up eating here with my family, and it was among the only places we would consistently eat out (at least monthly) because it was more than worth the seven-person price tag. After years away, I moved back to the area as an adult, and the sandwiches hold up to my many drool-worthy memories of them.

As a travel writer, I can't gush about Gere-a-Deli enough. Think the best bread you've ever had (spongy in a good way, and sturdy enough to hold massive sandwiches, regardless of bread type), delectable condiments that could be the star of the show on their own, produce so fresh it tastes like it came right out of the garden, and the most pristine cheeses. And all of the desserts and rotating soups are flawless. I've yet to have a less than exquisite sandwich here, and I've tried all but the liverwurst. For reference, there are over 20 sandwiches to choose from, and based on the menu I've saved from my childhood, there used to be even more.

For the best sandwich in the Pacific Northwest and the nation, get the Fresh Mozza. With the most tender mozzarella, vibrant pesto spread, zippy onions, buttery lettuce, juicy tomatoes, peppery sprouts, and drinkable balsamic dressing on ciabatta, it's the most balanced, mouth-watering concoction — it's somehow bright, creamy, earthy, and ultra-fresh all at once. Order it with a crisp dill pickle spear, lemonade, and gorgeous carrot cake for dessert. In my 20 years of Gere-a-Deli dining, this meal has never failed to awe.

gereadeli.com

(360) 293-7383

502 Commercial Ave, Anacortes, WA 98221