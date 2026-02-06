9 Underrated Restaurants Outside Seattle Worth The Drive
Seattle is known for its incredible food scene, and as a local food and travel writer, I couldn't be more pleased. However, many visitors aren't in on a locally known secret: The best food is just outside the city.
Head to the San Juan Islands and the very northern Washington coast for the best seafood, Skagit Valley for the best bread and produce, Whidbey Island or the Olympic Peninsula for the best rainy-day bites, and Fidalgo or Guemes Island for the best lunch anywhere. And it makes sense. The coast and fjords are known for the plentiful Dungeness crab, salmon, oysters, and other marine delicacies sold across the state's many ports. Skagit Valley is famously fertile, home to the largest tulip festival in North America and countless berry farms, and the islands are filled with creative people — paired with a strong Washington State restaurant industry, it's a recipe for solid eateries. It's these underrated regions of Washington in which I've had the best meals of my life.
So, after you've tried the best Seattle taco spots and local diners for classic comfort food, leave the city boundaries to check out these nine underrated restaurants. Each is located, at most, two hours from Seattle, and I've eaten at all of these spots personally. Every restaurant included in this story consistently serves high-quality and memorable dishes, uses fresh ingredients (bonus points if they're local and sustainable), and offers great vibes.
Gere-a-Deli in Anacortes
I've had sandwiches in all of the lower 48 states, and none come anywhere close to those at Gere-a-Deli. Situated on Fidalgo Island, this eatery has been going strong since 1981. I grew up eating here with my family, and it was among the only places we would consistently eat out (at least monthly) because it was more than worth the seven-person price tag. After years away, I moved back to the area as an adult, and the sandwiches hold up to my many drool-worthy memories of them.
As a travel writer, I can't gush about Gere-a-Deli enough. Think the best bread you've ever had (spongy in a good way, and sturdy enough to hold massive sandwiches, regardless of bread type), delectable condiments that could be the star of the show on their own, produce so fresh it tastes like it came right out of the garden, and the most pristine cheeses. And all of the desserts and rotating soups are flawless. I've yet to have a less than exquisite sandwich here, and I've tried all but the liverwurst. For reference, there are over 20 sandwiches to choose from, and based on the menu I've saved from my childhood, there used to be even more.
For the best sandwich in the Pacific Northwest and the nation, get the Fresh Mozza. With the most tender mozzarella, vibrant pesto spread, zippy onions, buttery lettuce, juicy tomatoes, peppery sprouts, and drinkable balsamic dressing on ciabatta, it's the most balanced, mouth-watering concoction — it's somehow bright, creamy, earthy, and ultra-fresh all at once. Order it with a crisp dill pickle spear, lemonade, and gorgeous carrot cake for dessert. In my 20 years of Gere-a-Deli dining, this meal has never failed to awe.
(360) 293-7383
502 Commercial Ave, Anacortes, WA 98221
Village Pizzeria in Langley
Seattle pizza joints are phenomenal, but Village Pizzeria in Langley is better, and not just because you can get a slice or a pie with a view. Hanging over Saratoga Passage waters in what's known as "The Village by the Sea," this might just be the restaurant with the best views in Washington. Here, you can whale watch or watch the mountains gleam in sunlight over the Salish Sea as you chow down on some of the country's best pizza (like sandwiches, I've also had pizza in every one of the lower 48 states in the Union). It's a core memory in the making, and it helps that the food is outstanding.
All of the pies are great, but the pesto pizza is famously divine, and I refuse to skip it when I'm on the island (actually, I've taken the ferry from my town to the island specifically for the pizza — it's that good). The pesto is thick, vibrant, citrusy, and more creamy than nutty compared to others that I've tried. It's the perfect companion to the salty cheese, robust tomato sauce, and oil-shone crust. It's an idyllic pizza for anyone who loves a good savory bite, but thanks to the herbaceous flavors of the pesto, it stays lifted and light.
Be warned: The slices are massive and, as our server always tells us, aren't suitable for eating on the go. Each is bigger than my face, and the equivalent of about three regular slices. My advice is to order a slice if you want a meal to enjoy there, or get a whole pie to take home so you can get a week's worth of meals out of it.
instagram.com/villagepizzerialangley
(360) 221-3363
106 1st St, Langley, WA 98260
Better Living Through Coffee in Port Townsend
Picture a quaint cafe in a sleepy nautical town, and you're likely picturing this spot. Better Living Through Coffee is perched over the bay, providing sparkling ocean views from every angle. But that's not all. I grew up coming here, and it remains a perfect place to get iconic Washington State foods, fabulous pastries, and excellent coffee. It's really special to see a coffee shop that not only captures the magic that was the Pacific Northwest during the early 2000s, but has maintained it since then. It's exactly how I remember it from when I was a kid: nostalgic, cozy, and, most importantly, serving fantastic food.
The spinach quiche is ridiculously good, and it's what I compare all quiches to due to its buttery yet light texture, herbal and earthy notes, and warmth. It feels like the quintessential Washington breakfast or brunch, pairing forest flavors and high-quality farm-to-table ingredients. But the salmon quiche is another favorite for its smoky profile. Pair it with pastries (the banana nut muffin is life-changing) or the locally roasted fair-trade and organic espresso or organic tea for a full-bodied meal. I like the chocolatey Brazil drip or the depth of the French Pantomime for coffee, and the nettle or oolong herbal tea. If you love breakfast, this is the best restaurant outside of Seattle to visit.
(360) 385-3388
100 Tyler St, Port Townsend, WA 98368
Red Cork Bistro in Mukilteo
Red Cork Bistro is a wonderland for those who love high-end dining but hate the pretension that can come with it. It feels like a locals-only secret, because if you didn't know where to look, you'd drive right by it. Though it's situated in a Mukilteo strip mall, inside, it's a stunning little bistro that serves some of the best food I've ever had. The atmosphere is warm, and I've only experienced attentive and kind service.
However, it's the food that's a showstopper. The house-baked sourdough bread with berry mascarpone is the only way to start a meal, offering almost nutty slices slathered in slightly floral, slightly sweet buttery goodness. The house-made dressing-doused salads also never miss, and the produce always tastes ultra-fresh. But, if you're going to order just one fish, get the market fish dish. Though it varies slightly by what's in season, you can count on seafood cooked masterfully and a pristine beurre blanc that adds so much richness without weighing it all down. Together with the additional mushrooms or vegetables on the plate, it's always expertly constructed, balanced, and melt-in-your-mouth unctuous.
Save room for dessert, though, because all of the sweet plates are fantastic — not too sweet, but sugary and fragrant. They rotate the offerings frequently, but if you happen across the carrot cake, I highly recommend it, especially if you love autumnal flavors and spice.
(425) 374-8472
11700 Mukilteo Speedway, #405, Mukilteo, WA 98275
Il Granaio Italian Restaurant in Mount Vernon
Housed inside an old 90-foot grain building built in 1942, this Mount Vernon gem is hidden in plain sight for those who don't realize that the building is open and now filled with great food. But if you love soup or Italian cuisine, you're going to be obsessed with it. Founded in 2001 by a man from Italy, the eatery infuses classical Italian dishes with Skagit Valley ingredients. The result is an experience that feels both very true to this region of the Pacific Northwest and like a European village vacation.
Il Granaio Italian Restaurant is where I've had the best tomato soup of my life, so I cannot recommend that enough. If you're dining here when the soup is available, order it immediately — it's herbaceous, rich, and almost floral. I ordered it as a side dish the first time I tried it, and it was so good that it marked the first time that I asked to speak to the chef and thank them. It's anything but simple, offering a depth that few experience when they enjoy a bowl of tomato soup.
Otherwise, the bruschetta is bright and brilliantly prepared, and all of the pasta here is done to perfection. Expect hearty sauces, big portions, and cozy vibes. Get the rigatoni Siciliana if eggplant is your jam, any of the seafood selections if something light and fragrant is calling your name, or the angel hair pomodoro if something tomato-forward sounds delicious. They're all great and are best eaten with dessert on the horizon, like the limoncello ricotta cheesecake with raspberry puree.
(360) 419-0674
100 W Montgomery St #110, Mount Vernon, WA 98273
Samish Oyster Bar and Shellfish Market in Bow
Run by Taylor Shellfish Farms, the people behind the best oyster spots in Seattle, this Bow restaurant is an oasis for oyster lovers. Here, you can literally eat on the beach for the most quintessential Pacific Northwest meal ever. Get masterfully shucked oysters, a glass of Cascadian wine, and whatever the fresh seafood dishes are on the seasonally rotating menu. It's a great place to come in the summer, when the sun shines and the air smells like pine, but any time of year is bound to come with jaw-dropping sea views and the freshest goods. It's one of the best Washington restaurants due to this experiential quality, as the setting adds a whole other dimension to the gorgeous food. It's a grounding experience to eat where your food is harvested, and Taylor Shellfish Farms really connects diners to what's on the plate.
As mentioned, this eatery is famous for oysters, so make sure to order a platter of them on the half-shell and, if available, the baked varieties. I love the corn and geoduck chowder too, especially on rainy days by the sea. There's also fabulous crab, shrimp, crudo, smoked fish, and salads — I recommend the crab, as it offers a sweet and tender companion to the oysters, and is super tasty dunked into the chowder. Otherwise, the smoked fish of any sort has yet to miss, and is hearty on colder afternoons and evenings.
Just note that there aren't loads of parking spaces at the site, so you'll likely have to park a little further out and walk in. The journey, however, is worth it.
taylorshellfishfarms.com/locations/samish-oyster-bar-and-shellfish-market
(360) 766-6002
2182 Chuckanut Dr, Bow, WA 98232
Guemes Island General Store on Guemes Island
If you take the tiny ferry from Anacortes on Fidalgo Island to Guemes Island, you'll immediately be met with a quaint seaside scene: a wooden-shingled general store on the hill overlooking the seaglass-and-driftwood-strewn beach. I grew up coming here for after-school beach snacks and flawless meals, and I'm shocked that more people don't know about it. Not only does it carry amazing goodies in-store, but it's home to a little cafe that reads very sleepy-fisherman-meets-granola-artist. It feels like a classic Pacific Northwest space due to this atmosphere, but the isolated location on the shore certainly adds to the effect. I truly believe it's the best-kept secret of the entire area.
The Willie'S House N.W. Chowder is the best seafood soup I've ever had. It's packed with locally caught salmon and Alaskan cod for a marriage of woodsy and delicate flavors. The clams add a salty, stick-to-your-ribs meatiness that provides the perfect foundation for the mirepoix, peppers, potato, garlic, fennel, and herbs all amid a light yet creamy broth. It's so fragrant and buttery without feeling overly rich. Sop it up with some bread (I always request sourdough, and they're kind enough to provide it, so make sure to ask) for a meal that's somehow just as ideal for summer days spent swimming as it is for freezing winter nights.
The fish and chips are also outstanding, made with Alaskan cod and a breading of herbaceous coconut panko. Accompanied by Chipperbec fries, plenty of lemon, and house-made tartar sauce, this dish could easily run with the best fish and chips in Washington State. Otherwise, the tuna sandwich, house-made grain burger, and Friday pizza offerings are all scrumptious, fresh, and clearly very lovingly made.
(360) 293-4548
7885 Guemes Island Rd, Anacortes, WA 98221
Fiamma Pizza in Bellingham
Bellingham, one of the best American college towns for food, has loads of amazing dining options, and yet Fiamma Pizza manages to stand out. This is another spot I've been frequenting for the last two decades, and it continues to impress me with its ultra-fresh toppings, original combinations, and heartwarming vibes.
Meaning "little fiery one" in Italian, Fiamma is all about the bake — the pies are done to perfection, allowing the crust to be the star, rather than a blank canvas on which to paint. Ask for a seat on the heated outdoor patio so you can take in the coastal views, and settle in for pizza that the business has been perfecting since 1998, when it first opened.
I love The Sofia with the Cascadia mushroom blend subbed for prosciutto to achieve a Pacific Northwest flavor profile. The red onions and the fresh rosemary add a zippy yet almost floral combination that feels both elevated and grounded. Served since the 1998 opening, it's also packed with umami, making it an ideal pick for those who love savory pies. For a white pie, try the Forester Pizza, which comes with the aforementioned local fungi medley, lots of herbs, asparagus, fresh arugula, and a healthy dousing of garlic butter. The Pizza Royale (Fiamma's take on a Margherita with burrata) is a classic and, if you're in love with tomato-forward slices, the classic Pizza Rossa never misses. But, if you're in the mood for a twist, try the seafood options, including a smoked salmon pie.
(360) 647-0060
200 E. Chestnut St, Bellingham, WA 98225
Frida's Gourmet Mexican Cuisine in Anacortes
This is my favorite Mexican restaurant in the state for its vibrant dishes, gorgeous sauce work, and the most stunning interiors I've ever seen. I've never visited a more colorful restaurant, and this one feels maximalist in an elevated and refined way. The walls are decked out with stunning pottery pieces painted in just about every shade, rainbow hues, and loads of artwork that nods to Mexico and its creative history — as the name of this eatery suggests, expect lots of Frida Kahlo references and depictions. So, if the atmosphere is important to you when dining out, come here immediately.
But it's not just the vibes that are fantastic. This underrated restaurant outside Seattle serves impeccable modern dishes inspired by classical Mexican cooking. The menu is sizable, and no one I've ever brought here has left disappointed, so any order is bound to impress. However, I recommend starting with the potato flautas with guacamole for a crispy and creamy kick-off to the meal. Follow it up with Sopa Doña, a stunning tomato tortilla soup that packs a heated punch with guajillo chiles. It's dressed with a carefully constructed nest of avocado, sour cream, queso fresco, and tortilla strips for a truly show-stopping soup that's worthy of being the meal.
But, it's important not to stop there, because the Chiles Mathias Goeritz is flawlessly done and makes for the perfect entree. This saucy chile relleno features a poblano pepper baked in pastry before being bathed in a smooth poblano cream and drizzled with a balsamic reduction. It's hearty, yet light, and looks like a work of art. However, all of the enchiladas, a West Coast comfort food, are fantastic alternatives.
(360) 299-2120
416 ½ Commercial Ave, Anacortes, WA 98221
Methodology
I lived my childhood all over the country, but spent most of it in Washington (specifically, the Salish Sea). I've since moved back as an adult and, as a travel writer, I'm quite pleased to be somewhere so famously packed with incredible dining options and fresh ingredients. For this story, I highlighted my very favorite restaurants around the Seattle area that showcase this reputation. I've eaten at all of them many times, and I drew upon my personal experience for the article.
Each of these institutions is outside Seattle itself and within two hours of the city, making them easy to visit as day trips. Here's what else all of these underrated restaurants have in common: high-quality and fresh ingredients, great vibes, memorable dishes, consistently fantastic eats, mainly local customer base (in other words, I never run into many, if any, tourists), and food that celebrates the region in either ingredient, sourcing, or dish composition.