Winter Blood Orange Mocktail Recipe

With their striking color and citrusy, juicy flavor profile, blood oranges are excellent for drinks, whether that's a glass of deep red orange juice, a cocktail, or a non-alcoholic mocktail. And just what gives blood oranges their special color anyway? It comes from anthocyanin, a pigment that also gives blueberries and raspberries their color. The pigment comes into play when the fruit is grown in places with warm days and cool nights. Whatever the reason, the color is lovely and makes for an eye-catching drink, as well as a sweet and tasty one.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has crafted a blood orange mocktail recipe that's just right for winter. Using particular ingredients to upgrade mocktails at home can elevate your drinks to something special. In this case, Bottalico includes steps to infuse honey with a sprig of fresh rosemary and a pod of star anise, giving the sweet honey an herby touch and a hint of warm spice (and don't toss the pod, because it's also used to garnish the drink). Lime juice and a topping of ginger beer round out the complex, delightful flavor and give it a bit of fizz.

With a three-part garnish of star anise, a blood orange slice, and a fresh sprig of rosemary, this mocktail is not only delicious, but it's truly a beautiful drink to serve and enjoy. Although you can make it in any season, perhaps substituting a mint garnish in the summertime, the recipe as written may become your new mocktail favorite for the colder months.