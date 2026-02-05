30 Side Dish Recipes That Pair Perfectly With Casseroles

Casseroles have a sort of all-in-one reputation, meaning that just about anything you could need in a single meal can be found in the casserole itself. While this may be true to some extent, especially for those casseroles that feature meat, some sort of carb, and plenty of vegetables, it's not always the case. Many casseroles tend to lean heavily into meaty, cheesy territory (and, realistically, that's why we love them so), often skimping on the veggies. While you could feasibly enjoy any casserole as a standalone dish even if it is a bit shy on the veg front, it's always better to round out your meal with a side dish — not only for extra nutrients, but simply for a bit of variety as well.

To make your pairing decisions a bit easier, we've compiled a list of some of our best side dish recipes to pair with casseroles. These recipes are particularly well-suited as such side dishes because they wouldn't necessarily stand alone as a main course by themselves, but they sure to work well with something hearty and sturdy (like a casserole) leading the way. Most of these recipes also teeter into some sort of vegetal territory, be it a straight-up veggie side dish or some variety of salad, to help round out any particularly meaty, cheesy, and heavy casserole mains.