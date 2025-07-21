Ensalada De Pepino Is The Refreshing Cucumber Salad Recipe You Need To Try

You'll find cucumber salads all over the world, and Mexico is no exception. While this watery and refreshing vegetable is often used to make fresh salad, Mexicans also use it in other ways, for example, in a stewed cucumber dish and in a spicy and refreshing snack featuring cucumber spears dressed with lime and chili powder. It's worth trying these and other classic Mexican dishes that aren't standard on menus in the United States.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico used cucumber dishes such as these as inspiration for this Mexican-inspired cucumber salad recipe. The salad itself comes together quickly. The bulk of the prep time is a 30-minute rest in the refrigerator to allow the flavors to meld. This dish features thinly sliced cucumber, tomato, red onion, and cilantro tossed with a simple and tangy dressing of olive oil, lime juice, and ground cumin. We grind whole cumin seeds in a mortar and pestle first to bring out the most of their warm, earthy flavor, and freshly-squeezed lime juice adds its signature zesty brightness.

Green chile pepper adds a fresh spiciness, and the heat can vary depending on which kind you use. This recipe was tested with a serrano pepper, but you can dial down the heat by using a jalapeño pepper (remove the seeds for even less heat if desired) or leave the chile out entirely. This unique cucumber salad recipe may just become one of your new summer staples.