Rich And Creamy Skillet Street Corn Chicken Recipe
Rich and creamy skillet street corn chicken takes the beloved flavors of Mexican street corn and turns them into a hearty, cheesy, gooey one-pan meal. The combination of juicy chicken bites, sweet corn kernels, bell peppers, and onion charred in a cast iron pan and topped with tangy, creamy sauce and a mix of two cheeses creates a luxurious dish that is just as good scooped into a tortilla as it is eaten with a fork.
Elote, the traditional Mexican street corn, dates back centuries in Mexican cuisine. Vendors typically grill corn on the cob before slathering it with mayonnaise, cotija cheese, chili powder, and lime juice. This street food staple has become known worldwide for its perfect balance of sweet, savory, spicy, and tangy flavors, and for the amazing mix of textures. Just know that if you cut the corn kernels off the cob and serve them in a cup or a bowl, like in this dish, then you've got yourself a serving of esquites.
For this creamy skillet, Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table wanted to take the traditional elote flavors, add in some protein and create a contemporary Tex-Mex interpretation that honors the original, while also just tasting delicious when served in a warm flour or corn tortilla. The resulting dish delivers the tangy flavor and creaminess of street corn while incorporating the richness of dairy and the brightness of fresh herbs. Together, it makes for a comforting meal that showcases how global street food continues to evolve and inspire modern cooking.
Gather the ingredients for this skillet street corn and chicken recipe
For this Tex Mex-inspired dish, you'll need boneless, skinless chicken breasts as your protein base. Fresh corn kernels, red bell pepper, red onion, jalapeño, and garlic will form the mix for the filling. For the signature creaminess of Mexican street corn, we will need a combination of heavy cream and mayonnaise, balanced by the distinctive tanginess of cotija cheese and the meltiness of Monterey Jack. Don't forget lime juice for brightness, cilantro for a touch of herbaceous freshness, and olive oil, salt, and pepper for seasoning.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 2: Season chicken
Season chicken breasts with salt and pepper.
Step 3: Preheat oil in skillet
Heat olive oil in a large cast iron skillet over medium-high heat.
Step 4: Sear chicken
Sear chicken breasts until golden brown and cooked through, about 6 to 7 minutes. Remove and set aside.
Step 5: Add vegetables
Add bell pepper, red onion, and jalapeño in the same skillet, and saute about 4 minutes.
Step 6: Add garlic
Add garlic and cook for an additional 1 minute.
Step 7: Add corn
Add corn and cook for about 5 minutes more.
Step 8: Add liquids
Reduce heat to medium and stir in heavy cream and mayonnaise until well combined.
Step 9: Return chicken
Return chicken to the skillet, mixing with sauce and vegetables over the top.
Step 10: Top with cheese
Sprinkle cotija cheese and Monterey Jack cheese over the chicken.
Step 11: Cook in the oven
Transfer to the oven and cook for 10 minutes, until cheese is bubbly.
Step 12: Garnish and serve
Drizzle with lime juice and garnish with cilantro before serving.
What substitutions can I make to this skillet street corn chicken recipe?
There are many substitutions you can make to this creamy dish without compromising its flavor or character. For a slightly lighter alternative that adds a bit more protein, Greek yogurt offers a tangy option with less fat than mayonnaise, while sour cream provides similar creaminess with a different flavor profile.
If you can't easily find fresh corn on the cob, then frozen corn works perfectly as a time-saving alternative to fresh. Simply thaw the kernels and pat dry to remove excess moisture before adding to the skillet, or add it directly to the pan, allowing a bit more cooking time for the water to evaporate and the corn to develop some color. You can also use canned corn in a pinch, though we prefer the flavor of frozen.
If you want to make this dish vegetarian, the easiest thing to do is to omit the chicken. Otherwise, try using extra-firm tofu, pressed and cubed or broken up into pieces with your hands, for a neutral canvas for the creamy sauce. You can also add in black beans or lima beans for a Mexican-appropriate veggie alternative.
What can I serve with this street corn skillet?
This rich and creamy skillet street corn chicken pairs wonderfully with a slew of Tex Mex and Mexican-inspired dishes. For a complete meal with strong, bold flavors, pair the skillet recipe with a lighter, vegetable-forward option such as a simple green salad with cilantro-lime dressing or quick-pickled vegetables that provide acidity to cut through the creaminess. Our corn and black bean Mexican casserole also makes for a great veggie side.
To make this dish into a full meal, accompany it with other proteins like camarones a la diabla as a spicier option that still complements the same flavors, or a lighter Mexican-inspired tuna salad that incorporates similar flavor profiles with less richness.
To quench your thirst, serve a pitcher of refreshing agua de melón for a great counterpoint to the rich skillet dish. This traditional cantaloupe-based Mexican drink provides a cool, sweet refreshment that cleanses the palate between bites of the creamy corn chicken. Alternatively, a crisp Mexican lager with a lime wedge or a classic margarita would also balance the meal. For dessert, this mango flan provides an ideal conclusion to the meal. Its silky custard texture and tropical fruit notes offer a sweet finish that isn't overwhelmingly heavy after the substantial main course.