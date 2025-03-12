Rich And Creamy Skillet Street Corn Chicken Recipe

Rich and creamy skillet street corn chicken takes the beloved flavors of Mexican street corn and turns them into a hearty, cheesy, gooey one-pan meal. The combination of juicy chicken bites, sweet corn kernels, bell peppers, and onion charred in a cast iron pan and topped with tangy, creamy sauce and a mix of two cheeses creates a luxurious dish that is just as good scooped into a tortilla as it is eaten with a fork.

Elote, the traditional Mexican street corn, dates back centuries in Mexican cuisine. Vendors typically grill corn on the cob before slathering it with mayonnaise, cotija cheese, chili powder, and lime juice. This street food staple has become known worldwide for its perfect balance of sweet, savory, spicy, and tangy flavors, and for the amazing mix of textures. Just know that if you cut the corn kernels off the cob and serve them in a cup or a bowl, like in this dish, then you've got yourself a serving of esquites.

For this creamy skillet, Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table wanted to take the traditional elote flavors, add in some protein and create a contemporary Tex-Mex interpretation that honors the original, while also just tasting delicious when served in a warm flour or corn tortilla. The resulting dish delivers the tangy flavor and creaminess of street corn while incorporating the richness of dairy and the brightness of fresh herbs. Together, it makes for a comforting meal that showcases how global street food continues to evolve and inspire modern cooking.