The Best Melting Carrots Recipe

The humble carrot is an oft-overlooked ingredient when it comes to preparing and cooking meals. This sweet vibrant veggie is more often than not consigned to a saucepan or steamer as an unimaginative side dish, served raw as a crudite, or used as a base for stews and casseroles, taking a back seat to other ingredients. Despite this, carrots really are a kitchen carthorse as well as being available year-round and wonderfully light on the wallet; so why shouldn't they get their moment on center stage?

This melting carrots recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, takes you step by step through the process of making the newest viral culinary trend to create silky, showstopper carrots that might just outshine any other dish on the table. Making melt-in-the-mouth carrots involves two stages: an initial roasting time, and then a shorter period of braising the vegetables in a richly-flavored stock. While it may be a little more work than throwing sliced carrots in the steamer, the results are absolutely worth the added cooking time. So, why not take your side dish game up a notch or two and enjoy this melting carrots recipe alongside your dinners this week?