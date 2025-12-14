A winner in both taste and time, it starts with washing, peeling, and halving your carrots to ready them for the oven. (Try cutting them on a bias, resulting in elegant 3-inch ovals, for a more uniform look.) Once sliced, toss them with 3 tbsp of ghee (some folks use one part olive oil to two parts butter). This helps ensure you won't encounter burnt butter solids while avoiding the need to balance olive oil and butter. Don't forget a bit of salt (half to one teaspoon, depending on your taste). This provides a subtly warm, nutty complexity that pairs well with carrots. Then pop them in an oven at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 to 30 minutes, depending on how thick your carrots are. Don't forget to flip the carrots halfway through the cook time, too.

While many viral "melting," veggie recipes tap garlic as their seasoning flavor of choice for the braising liquid, you can really use anything you like, from rosemary, thyme, and Dijon and dill to cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg, and maple syrup. The important part is to infuse those flavors into your vegetables with a little broth (veggie or chicken) and lemon, added after the initial cooking time and before placing them back in the oven for their final five to seven minutes.