Adding more broccoli to your diet means enjoying the benefits of a vegetable rich in fiber, vitamins C and K, and a wealth of antioxidants. If you've ever fallen victim to bland, boiled broccoli, you may be searching for better broccoli recipes you're bound to love. One trendy method of food preparation, known as "melting" vegetables, takes a little extra time and yields an unforgettable batch of broccoli.

Taking a cue from a recipe for easy fondant potatoes, this way of making broccoli is the answer for a delicious and nutritious dish with all the taste and texture you adore. It's simply a matter of slow-roasting florets of broccoli and basting them in a brothy sauce that will make it feel like the veggies are melting in your mouth. With such a unique and crave-worthy texture, this also gives you plenty of room to experiment with different flavors and serving options.

Start by quickly cooking your broccoli florets in boiling water for a couple of minutes and draining them thoroughly. Next, you'll add the broccoli to an oven-safe pan or skillet over medium heat and stir in your sauces and seasonings of choice. Finally, place the pan in a pre-heated oven at 300 degrees Fahrenheit and slow-roast for about an hour, flipping the florets at least once or twice during that time.