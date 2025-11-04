Once You Make Melting Cabbage, You'll Never Make The Veggie Another Way

Cheap, healthy, and hearty. There's no denying the benefits of cabbage as a winter staple, but it can sometimes be hard to get excited about eating it. If that's you, then you need to make melting cabbage.

Melting cabbage – and any other "melting" vegetable — is named for its velvety texture that melts in your mouth as you eat it. The soft consistency is achieved using a moist cooking technique, but this is a far cry from mushy, bland, boiled cabbage.

The dish starts with searing cabbage wedges in a skillet to imbue the vegetable with rich caramelized flavors and a browned exterior for textural contrast. These wedges are then slowly braised under foil in the oven where the inner leaves become meltingly soft, while at the same time soaking up all the flavors from a rich broth.

This is not the quickest of cabbage recipes to make, requiring around an hour in the oven, but the hands-off cooking time makes all the difference when it comes to turning this humble brassica into something you'll want to make again and again. It's a great side for winter dishes like roast chicken or pork chops but can be served as a vegetarian main atop soft polenta or mashed potato.