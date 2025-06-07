The Foil Trick That Turns Cabbage Tender And Moist Before It Leaves The Oven

Looking for a hearty entree to serve a vegetarian dinner guest? It doesn't get any better than wedges of roasted cabbage that have been baked in the oven until the edges are crispy and caramelized. Paired with a herby handmade gremolata dressing or rich tahini ranch drizzle, this humble veggie can be transformed into a culinary masterpiece. The only thing to be concerned about is making sure that the cabbage cooks through to the very center. Luckily, there's an easy fix: Wrap it in foil for part or all of the cooking time to ensure the middle is tender and moist.

If you place cabbage hearts or wedges into the oven as they are, there's a risk that their frilly exteriors could burn before the center and fibrous stem has had enough time to cook through. Wrapping your brassica in foil traps the moisture inside, which turns into steam. As your cabbage gently steams inside the package, it safeguards the edges from burning and guarantees that the center is fork-tender (if preparing several wedges, simply cover the entire baking dish with foil instead of wrapping them individually). You can leave the cabbage in foil the whole time if you want a soft, tender final result, or you can remove the foil, whack up the heat, and allow the surface to crisp up and develop a charred, smoky flavor once it's nearly done. The combination of caramelized edges and the softness of the internal leaves makes the perfect match.