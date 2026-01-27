The 5 Most Nutritious Tinned Fish To Keep On Hand

Although it's always been a staple around the world, tinned fish has really been having a moment in the spotlight for the past couple of years in the U.S. Home-grown brands like Fish Wife are all over social media and have colorful, enticing packaging that's so much more exciting than basic round, silver tins. And many European brands are all the rage, too. So it's time to get upscale canned seafood brands on your radar, because you don't have to settle for sad, bargain-brand tuna that may or may not remind you of cat food. And the other good news is that hiding in those bright or chic vintage-looking tins of seafood are a powerhouse of benefits, like omega-3s, vitamins, and plenty of protein, while being lower in calories and carbohydrates.

To help matters, we've rounded up a variety of tinned fish to stock in your pantry that really pack in the nutrients. All of these tinned fish can act as a blank canvas for you to transform into a plethora of meals, from simple salads and sandwiches to a full-on tinned fish snack board. When paired with butters, herbs, vegetables, mustards, pickles, and fresh bread, tinned fish can become a snacking adventure.