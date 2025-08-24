The Tinned Fish Alton Brown Keeps Stocked At All Times

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tinned fish has seen a major comeback from the stinky, fishy reputation it suffered in the past. And prominent chefs are among their biggest proponents. In a video collaboration with Garden & Gun, Alton Brown takes us on a personal tour of his kitchen, wherein he recounts the "Ingredients in my kitchen that I simply cannot live without." While over half of the items were cooking tools, the edible ingredient Brown crowns a "secret weapon from a culinary standpoint" is tinned anchovies. Brown tells viewers that "90% of foods I cook in my kitchen have at least a little bit of anchovies in them" because they're both "a salt bomb and an umami bomb."

His favorite tinned anchovy brand is Fishwife, a new female-founded tinned fish company with laudable eco-friendly sourcing and high-quality nutrition. The company gained notoriety after appearing on Shark Tank, and has since become one of our favorite canned fish brands. We tasted and ranked every Fishwife tinned seafood flavor, agreeing with Alton Brown's endorsement of Fishwife's Cantabrian anchovies in extra virgin olive oil.

These plump, juicy filets had briny wine-like notes, while the olive oil tempers the salt with earthiness. These anchovies are ready to use right out of the can, unlike some salt-packed varieties that contain bones and need a good rinse to taste anything but salt. While these tiny filets may not be main-course material like canned salmon or trout, you'd be surprised at how many uses you can get out of a single can of oil-packed anchovies.