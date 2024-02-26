We Tried And Ranked Every Fishwife Tinned Seafood Flavor

For the longest time, canned seafood in the U.S. was either homely or imported. The gap between convenient and cute loomed large. Entrepreneur Becca Millstein noticed this dearth in American tinned seafood brands and decided to fill the gap in 2020 by founding Fishwife. Fans of reality television may recall that Fishwife was featured on "Shark Tank" in 2024, where Millstein was able to cut a deal with Lori Greiner and guest shark Candice Nelson. On the show, the brand successfully marketed its mission to make canned seafood an affordable and tasty protein option for all occasions — even date night.

Fishwife has found its way into retail stores across the country, including select Whole Foods. Though the upscale canned seafood market has seen substantial growth over the past few years, the brand sets itself apart with its attractive packaging, modern flavor profiles, and rigorous sourcing protocol. This challenges the notion that canned food is always underwhelming, untraceable, or both.

Thanks to Los Angeles-based illustrator Daniel Miller, each box of Fishwife feels like a luxury, but we wanted to know: Is this fish just another pretty tin? We've sampled every product the brand offers, from smoked salmon to premium anchovies, and ranked them from worst to best on flavor and complexity. It turns out there's a reason why Fishwife has taken off — and it's not just looks.