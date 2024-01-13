What You Need To Know About Fishwife From Shark Tank

So what exactly is a fishwife? This term has its roots in commerce, making it fitting for a startup to adopt as its moniker. In maritime communities, especially in the United Kingdom, where commercial fishing was a backbone of the economy, men were often the fishers and, as such, were on ships at sea plying their trade. But the seafood they hauled in needed to be brought to market, a task which fell to their wives and daughters. These women were referred to as fishwives, which is seemingly straightforward.

But the term took on a double meaning that impugned the character of these independent, strong women. The harsh realities of running their own businesses and attracting customers for their highly-perishable wares at market meant that fishwives had to be outspoken, confident, and competitive, characteristics that didn't mesh with the feminine ideal at the time. Fishwife came to refer to any woman regarded as brash, loud, crass, and vulgar to a fault. To "swear like a fishwife" was applied to those women not considered properly demure and polite.

Confidence, entrepreneurism, and outspokenness are far from poor qualities in a person, though, especially one launching and growing a small company. That's why Millstein and Goldfarb settled on fishwife as the name of their company. Harnessing the power of the term while simultaneously deflating it, Fishwife continues in the spirit of those women who proudly bucked convention and charted their own business destinies.