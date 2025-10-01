Why Sardines Are One Of The Most Nutrient-Packed Foods You Can Buy

Everybody seems to be trying to get as much protein as possible these days, and sardines are one of the best choices to meet those goals. A 100-gram serving of sardines contains around 200 calories and 25 grams of protein, which is almost half of the entire daily recommended intake.

Of course, your bones need just as much love as your muscles, and one of the facts about sardines that you should know is that they also teem with calcium and vitamin D. In fact, a serving of sardines can offer about a fifth of your daily recommended intake of both nutrients, which can help protect your bones and even improve the time it takes to recover from fractures. Plus, eating sardines with bones can make the filets even more effective sources of calcium.

A serving of sardines will also give you about 20% of your daily vitamin B12. This vitamin helps with nerve function, and also plays a part in the production of healthy red blood cells. But, sardines also have plenty of iron, which can help support your immune system, sleep better, and protect your skin among other benefits. The filets are also packed with potassium, magnesium, zinc, and taurine that can fight inflammation and lower blood pressure. With such a unique combination of nutrients, this all adds up to a fish truly worthy of the title of "superfood."