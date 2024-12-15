What's The Deal With The Bones In Canned Anchovies?

If you've ever had canned anchovies, you may have asked yourself, "What's the deal with these tiny bones?" It's a fair question, especially if you're new to eating this small, tightly-packed canned fish. Do you eat them straight from the can or are you supposed to ready your magnifying glass and a pair of tweezers to free each hair-thin bone from its oily flesh? Is there some other miraculous hack you have yet to discover to make your canned anchovies safe for consumption? The truth is — it's all been done for you. In fact, those tiny wispy bones threading their way through the anchovies in your can (or jar) are left behind precisely because they are completely safe to consume and, once cooked, undetectable.

The larger spinal bones in these fish have already been expertly hand-removed in places like the Amalfi coast of Italy or Cantabria, Spain among others. Because anchovy production is already so laborious and the rest of the bones are so small and tender (made even softer by canning), they are left in and actually add to the overall taste and nutrition (which includes Omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin A, selenium, calcium, and iron) inherent in these oily, umami-packed fish. The best part: If you're cooking with these diminutive powerhouses, you'll find that the bones melt away, leaving only their deliciously-concentrated, salty-savory flavor behind. Just remember, a little fishie goes a long way, with most recipes calling for only a few anchovies to enliven a dish and a few more to shine a spotlight.

