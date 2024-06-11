Melt Anchovies In Olive Oil For A Rich Condiment To Finish Your Dishes

Anchovies may not be your first choice of tinned fish to eat right out of the can — although we aren't saying they shouldn't be — but they're the secret ingredient behind many iconic sauces. Caesar salad dressing, compound butters, and many a red pasta sauce depend on the salty, umami-rich flavor of anchovies. And you can make these tiny fish an easy, anytime flavor agent for a long list of dishes by transforming them into an infusion for olive oil.

Olive oil is the perfect earthy, savory complement to balance the anchovies' saltiness and fishiness for a well-rounded flavorful condiment to drizzle over a wide range of dishes. Anchovies come in tiny, salt-cured, oil-packed filets that are delicate enough to melt into a sauce by simply smashing them with the back of a spoon. If that isn't easy enough, you can also buy anchovy paste to squeeze into an olive oil.

To infuse anchovies in olive oil, you'll start by sautéing some oil packed filets in a saucepan, breaking them up into a paste. Then, you can swirl in extra virgin olive oil, stirring for a minute to combine the two ingredients. The heat is key to blooming and diffusing the anchovies' flavors into the oil. You can also add salt, black pepper, or crushed red pepper flakes for a spicy finish. Garlic paste and lemon zest would bring even more aromatic depth to your anchovy-infused olive oil.