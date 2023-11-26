26 Red Sauces From Around The World

When you think of traditional dishes from countries all over the world, you'll often notice that they are accompanied by equally traditional sauces, pastes, spreads, or dips. These condiments are often key parts of the meal, providing essential flavor and balance to everything else. While they come in many colors, you'll find that red sauces, in particular, are extremely widespread. These delicious sauces range from mild to spicy and feature local, easily accessible ingredients, although some of those ingredients may be harder to find outside of their country of origin.

Some of these international red sauces can be found in the supermarket, but certainly not all of them. Fortunately, traditional condiments are usually simple to make at home and taste better when you do so, too. Some are cooked, but many are mixed and eaten raw and require only a blender or a good knife. Whether you're marinating meat or vegetables, dressing grilled meat or fish, dipping bread, or elevating a legume stew, adding one of these characteristic red sauces will make a significant flavor difference. We've compiled a list of global red sauces that are worth trying at least once, though we think you'll be going back for more.