How To Build The Ultimate Tinned Fish Snack Board
It's no secret that tinned fish is having a moment right now, as evidenced by celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern sharing 13 facts he wants us to know about it in 2024. But, as diehard fans know, to mash up gourmet, high-quality tinned fish into a tuna salad sandwich would be sacrilege. This pantry-staple-gone-chic shines brightest when served on its own, as-is, and there are few better avenues for serving in-style than the protein-forward elegance of a tinned fish snack board.
Serving a tinned fish snack board presents an epicure's dream-opportunity for pairing unconventional flavors together. Plus, thanks to that long shelf life, tinned fish can stay stocked and waiting in your pantry for whenever last-minute guests happen to drop by in need of a bite. With just a few fridge staples, that tinned fish can be transformed into a bountiful, dinner-party-worthy spread with inherent sophistication.
To complete the meal, pair your "seacuterie board" (sorry) with complementary bright, low-alc drinks like a bittersweet Aperol spritz, mellow limoncello on the rocks, or a glass of chilled Spanish albariño. We're delving into the top four tips for building the ultimate tinned fish snack board — so feel free to pour a glass while you read, as an aperitif. All that's left to do is break out your top-shelf conservas (top pantry shelf, that is).
Start with a few types of high-quality tinned fish that you'd actually want to eat on their own
Any tinned fish board is only as good as the quality of its star ingredient. Start with at least three different types of high-quality tinned fish that you would actually want to eat on their own. Gourmands could also branch out to non-fish tinned seafood offerings such as canned clams, mussels, scallops, or oysters. Whatever your specific choices, each oceanic offering should be different enough to provide dynamic contrast on the palate. One smoky, one tame, and one gamey offering is a solid guideline. In execution, that might look like Patagonia Provisions Lemon Herb Mussels, salty Matiz wild-caught Atlantic sardines, and Fishwife Smoked Rainbow Trout.
Happily for foodies, there's a wide array of canned fish brands available on the market right now. Mainstays like salmon, anchovies, sardines, and buttery albacore tuna totally get the job done, too. Artisanal brands such as Fishwife and Scout feature flavorful brines. But, for tinned fish lovers on a dime, there's no need to break the bank, either. Trader Joe's carries tinned Calamari Pieces in Olive Oil for $3.99 and tinned Boneless Grilled Mackerel Fillets for $3.49. If you're serving more than two to four guests, add an additional tin of fish per guest (i.e. four tins for five guests, five tins for six guests, etc.) to make sure everyone leaves satisfied.
Provide an array of vehicles for different textures
On the tinned fish snack board, vehicle foods are not just utilitarian for scooping that fish into your mouth. They're also opportunities for creating textural intrigue. As you build your board, include several different vehicles for scooping up your tinned fish and creating different taste and texture combinations in every bite. Buttery Ritz crackers, garlicky pita chips, salty kettle chips, fresh cucumber slices, crusty sourdough baguettes, and neutral crunchy celery stalks all perform fabulously, here.
For the best scooping, opt for whole tinned fish or meaty tinned fillets; those larger, toothier pieces perform better on a board than pre-shredded fish offerings. On the note of vehicles, be sure to provide snackers with tiny forks or sturdy toothpicks for skewering individual bites with ease. A few tiny, thin, long-tined crab forks (such as this 10-piece stainless steel set on Amazon) can make a world of difference, and are in many ways the ideal tool for navigating the board.
You can totally leave the tinned fish in its tins and position the tins on the board for a fun, playful presentation (that just happens to be low-effort, alongside). Although, a note on food safety: Tinned fish boards are best served in indoor environments. On a hot day outside, leaving tins of fish uncovered in warm temperatures for prolonged periods can be a risky way to graze. Even if you prep your sliced fruits and veggies ahead of time, be sure not to open those fish tins until you're ready to eat.
Include both sweet and savory accoutrements to highlight the fish's dynamic flavor tones
Once you've selected your tinned fish offerings and vehicles for scooping, a little more attention to the finer details arrives. Self-identified gourmands, this one's for you. To highlight the dynamic flavor tones that already exist in the fish, include both sweet and savory accoutrements on your board. The limit here is only determined by your imagination, but be sure to keep it complementary to the star ingredients. As you brainstorm, remember that some tinned fish varieties lean sweeter than others (such as whitefish and salmon) while others are more robust and funky (like halibut, anchovies, and trout).
On the sweet side, tomato jam and seedy crackers, dried figs, blackberries, lemon wedges, and purple table grapes would all rock the board. Like the classic salumi spread, the beauty of the tinned fish board lies in its ability to customize every single bite. Try a bite with musky clover honey, white cheddar, and smoked rainbow trout (chef's kiss). Or, go spicy with hot honey, dried dates, and sweet-salty tinned mussels.
On the savory side, opt for fare such as fresh dill sprigs, bell pepper slices, funky aged cheese cubes, and charred shishito peppers. If you choose to go with a type of cheese, make sure it's robust enough to stand up to the bold flavor of the fish. A few cubes of aged parmesan, extra sharp white cheddar, horseradish cheese, smoked cheddar, or even piquant Roquefort can go a long way.
Emphasize the brininess, then tame it with a creamy element
Finally, your ultimate tinned fish snack board is almost complete. Only one step remains: Add something briny to emphasize the tinned fish's oceanic profile, then add something creamy for rounding counterbalance. Your tinned fish deserves accoutrements that are as wide-reaching on the palate as the fishy main event. To bring the necessary acidity to cut the richness of the fish with a bright zip, opt for vinegar-brined eggplant, pickled red onion slices, castelvetrano olives (which are ideal for charcuterie boards), cornichons, jarred capers, Dijon mustard, herbaceous chimichurri, pickled artichoke hearts, or chili oil crisp (which pairs beautifully with tuna).
To deliver the creamy element for balance and contrast, a swipe of scallion cream cheese, cilantro lime mayo, subtly-sweet whipped ricotta, or tangy crème fraîche (which would pair especially well with smoked trout) belong on your crostini. Roasted red pepper cream cheese would lend a touch of earthy sweetness, and creamy Camembert cheese would complement sour, onion-y tinned herring. If you're feeling ambitious, you could even outfit your tinned fish board with warm, gooey Brie baked with cracked black pepper, Basque Espelette pepper flakes, olive oil, and smashed cherry tomatoes. If variety really is the spice of life, then there's no better way to live it up than by assembling a seacuterie board.