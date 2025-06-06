How To Build The Ultimate Tinned Fish Snack Board

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's no secret that tinned fish is having a moment right now, as evidenced by celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern sharing 13 facts he wants us to know about it in 2024. But, as diehard fans know, to mash up gourmet, high-quality tinned fish into a tuna salad sandwich would be sacrilege. This pantry-staple-gone-chic shines brightest when served on its own, as-is, and there are few better avenues for serving in-style than the protein-forward elegance of a tinned fish snack board.

Serving a tinned fish snack board presents an epicure's dream-opportunity for pairing unconventional flavors together. Plus, thanks to that long shelf life, tinned fish can stay stocked and waiting in your pantry for whenever last-minute guests happen to drop by in need of a bite. With just a few fridge staples, that tinned fish can be transformed into a bountiful, dinner-party-worthy spread with inherent sophistication.

To complete the meal, pair your "seacuterie board" (sorry) with complementary bright, low-alc drinks like a bittersweet Aperol spritz, mellow limoncello on the rocks, or a glass of chilled Spanish albariño. We're delving into the top four tips for building the ultimate tinned fish snack board — so feel free to pour a glass while you read, as an aperitif. All that's left to do is break out your top-shelf conservas (top pantry shelf, that is).