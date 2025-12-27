This Canned Protein Is Loaded With Calcium And Omega-3s, If You Pick The Right Kind

Canned food has an unearned reputation for being less nutritious than fresh food. That's not to say all canned food is healthy, but there are good choices if you are looking for a nutrient boost. Canned fish, in particular, is a great choice for a protein kick without a lot of fat or other additives. Even though tuna is the go-to favorite for most, don't sleep on canned salmon. Tasting Table recently spoke with Chris Mohr, a registered dietitian and fitness and nutrition advisor at Garage Gym Reviews, about the benefits of canned salmon — and he was definitely on board with it.

"Tinned salmon is a nutrient powerhouse," Mohr says. "It's a good source of protein, which helps with muscle repair and your overall metabolism. It's also rich in vitamins like vitamin D and B12, which are both important for bone health and energy metabolism." These are important benefits that are hard to ignore, but there is far more to canned salmon than just protein and vitamins.

"Tinned salmon is particularly high in omega-3 fatty acids, including EPA and DHA, which are well known for supporting heart health, [lowering] inflammation, and even benefiting brain function," Mohr explains. "The bones in tinned salmon are edible and provide a significant source of calcium, which adds to its bone-supporting benefits." This combination means you are getting a good balance of nutrients if you choose canned salmon. If you're wondering how it stacks up compared to tuna, canned salmon really does stand out and should be something you keep in the pantry.