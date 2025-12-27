This Canned Protein Is Loaded With Calcium And Omega-3s, If You Pick The Right Kind
Canned food has an unearned reputation for being less nutritious than fresh food. That's not to say all canned food is healthy, but there are good choices if you are looking for a nutrient boost. Canned fish, in particular, is a great choice for a protein kick without a lot of fat or other additives. Even though tuna is the go-to favorite for most, don't sleep on canned salmon. Tasting Table recently spoke with Chris Mohr, a registered dietitian and fitness and nutrition advisor at Garage Gym Reviews, about the benefits of canned salmon — and he was definitely on board with it.
"Tinned salmon is a nutrient powerhouse," Mohr says. "It's a good source of protein, which helps with muscle repair and your overall metabolism. It's also rich in vitamins like vitamin D and B12, which are both important for bone health and energy metabolism." These are important benefits that are hard to ignore, but there is far more to canned salmon than just protein and vitamins.
"Tinned salmon is particularly high in omega-3 fatty acids, including EPA and DHA, which are well known for supporting heart health, [lowering] inflammation, and even benefiting brain function," Mohr explains. "The bones in tinned salmon are edible and provide a significant source of calcium, which adds to its bone-supporting benefits." This combination means you are getting a good balance of nutrients if you choose canned salmon. If you're wondering how it stacks up compared to tuna, canned salmon really does stand out and should be something you keep in the pantry.
Slammin' some salmon
We've talked before about how much healthier some canned foods are than you might think. Often, it is surprising to see the nutrition information laid out by the numbers. In a straight-up comparison, both canned pink salmon and canned albacore tuna offer plenty of protein and minerals, but salmon stands out in a few noteworthy ways. Salmon has nearly three times the amount of choline needed for your metabolism, nervous system, and brain health. It's also a better source of phosphorus, potassium, and zinc.
You'll find more of nearly all the B vitamins in salmon, as well as triple the vitamin A, four times the calcium, and seven times the vitamin D. Just 100 grams of salmon will give you 71% of the vitamin D you need in a day. It also provides nearly 50% of your required protein. That's in about 3.5 ounces, and many people often eat more.
When Dr. Mohr said that salmon was a good source of B12, he was really underselling it. A 100-gram serving of canned pink salmon has 207% of your daily value of vitamin B12. Also, though it's not related to the nutrient value, canned salmon is known to have far less mercury than canned tuna does, which is a concern for some people. If you're not sure of the best way to use canned salmon, we have some great ideas. There are also plenty of ways to elevate your canned salmon if you want to take things to the next level.