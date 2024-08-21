Does Canned Salmon Have High Levels Of Mercury?
Canned salmon is one of our favorite items to keep in the pantry. This delicacy not only contains the unparalleled health benefits of salmon — a hearty dose of protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamin B12— it's also a more affordable, shelf-stable alternative to fresh and frozen fish that can last at least six years in your cabinet. Nutrition experts routinely deem salmon one of the healthiest proteins available, but one concern frequent salmon eaters may have is the amount of mercury they're consuming. Mercury is often found in seafood as a result of absorption in large bodies of water, and it's known to be dangerously toxic when consumed in large quantities.
So, how much mercury is found in canned salmon and is it safe to eat? Nearly all fish contain trace levels of mercury, but when eaten as part of a normal, balanced diet, the risk it poses is very low. Salmon, in all forms, is considered relatively low in mercury, and canned salmon contains even less than fresh and frozen versions. According to the Food and Drug Administration, the average mercury concentration measured in canned salmon is 0.014ppm, while the average found in fresh/frozen salmon is 0.022ppm, both of which are very low on the spectrum. In fact, a 2014 FDA study concluded that even pregnant women — the population for whom mercury poisoning is considered most dangerous— would have to eat 853 ounces (over 53 pounds) of salmon a week to experience adverse effects.
Which fish contain the most mercury?
There are plenty of fish, like salmon, whose mercury levels aren't cause for too much concern, but some types of seafood should only be eaten in limited amounts. The edible fish species with the highest level of mercury contamination is the tilefish, specifically those from the Gulf of Mexico. Swordfish and tuna are two commonly eaten fish known to contain high mercury levels, though different tuna variants contain disparate levels of mercury. The maximum amount of tuna you can safely eat per week varies based on a few factors, but canned light tuna was found to contain the least amount of mercury. However, a 2023 study by Consumer Reports found that individual cans of tuna can contain unpredictable mercury levels, which means you might want to limit your canned tuna consumption.
Levels of mercury concentration in seafood correlate with different species' position in the food chain. Larger fish with longer lifespans contain more methylmercury as a result of their predatory role in the food chain, because they accumulate the methylmercury from the smaller fish they eat. In contrast, small shellfish like scallops and shrimp contain the lowest levels of mercury, and some of the safest fish you can eat on a regular basis are salmon, catfish, and Atlantic mackerel.