Does Canned Salmon Have High Levels Of Mercury?

Canned salmon is one of our favorite items to keep in the pantry. This delicacy not only contains the unparalleled health benefits of salmon — a hearty dose of protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamin B12— it's also a more affordable, shelf-stable alternative to fresh and frozen fish that can last at least six years in your cabinet. Nutrition experts routinely deem salmon one of the healthiest proteins available, but one concern frequent salmon eaters may have is the amount of mercury they're consuming. Mercury is often found in seafood as a result of absorption in large bodies of water, and it's known to be dangerously toxic when consumed in large quantities.

So, how much mercury is found in canned salmon and is it safe to eat? Nearly all fish contain trace levels of mercury, but when eaten as part of a normal, balanced diet, the risk it poses is very low. Salmon, in all forms, is considered relatively low in mercury, and canned salmon contains even less than fresh and frozen versions. According to the Food and Drug Administration, the average mercury concentration measured in canned salmon is 0.014ppm, while the average found in fresh/frozen salmon is 0.022ppm, both of which are very low on the spectrum. In fact, a 2014 FDA study concluded that even pregnant women — the population for whom mercury poisoning is considered most dangerous— would have to eat 853 ounces (over 53 pounds) of salmon a week to experience adverse effects.