13 Pantry Storage Ideas That Will Keep Your Kitchen Looking Cute While Organized
A well-organized pantry makes it easier to find and keep track of what you have. You'll be less likely to let food spoil or expire, and can avoid buying things you don't really need when grocery shopping. Certain pantry storage hacks will leave you with maximum space in your kitchen so it's easier to keep it clean and uncluttered. Yet many people don't have the time to stay on top of pantry organization, or might put off the project because it seems overwhelming. If that sounds like you, a good way to overcome your procrastination is to find ways to make the task more fun — like by choosing cute pantry storage items that are both functional and aesthetic.
One simple way to keep your pantry organization on track is to do a little prep work first. Before you get started, measure the space, including the width and depth of any existing shelves or cabinets. Then take inventory of everything you store in the space, including any items you want to make room for. Identify the main challenges that are preventing you from keeping the space organized. Are there too many small items that are getting lost in the clutter? Do you have unlabeled boxes or bags full of things that you never want to dig through? Understanding why the area keeps getting messy will help you find solutions to combat the chaos. Finally, choose a color scheme and décor theme. This is what will make the project fun and allow you to personalize your storage solutions to your unique aesthetic. Ready to get started? Here is our list of 13 pantry storage ideas that will keep your kitchen looking cute while organized.
Wall-mounted spice racks
If you store spices in the pantry, the small jars may easily get hidden behind bigger boxes and containers. Wall-mounted spice racks, like the MyGift wooden wall-mounted spice rack on Amazon, will free up space on pantry shelves or in drawers. You can even use kitchen racks to organize way more than just spices, like as clever storage for other small bottles and jars, or for organizing small packets and boxes.
Thrifted crocks and tins
You can get a lot of pantry storage ideas while thrifting or hitting up yard sales. Look for pretty vintage kitchen storage jars, crocks, and containers that you can use to store kitchen utensils and dry goods like flour and sugar. Vintage cookie tins and storage tins can be used to store recipe cards, or hide away small items that would otherwise look messy, like batteries or condiment packets.
Decorative wicker baskets
Decorative wicker baskets in a variety of shapes and sizes can add whimsy to your pantry while also dramatically improving organization. Look for baskets at thrift stores, then decorate them with ribbons or cloth. You can also find cute new ones on Amazon, like these scalloped La Jolie Muse wicker baskets or these wicker storage baskets with decorative cloth liners. Store bottles, jars, small boxes, containers, and small appliance cords and attachments.
Colored plastic bins
Look for colored plastic bins in different shapes and sizes, particularly ones with separate compartments for organizing specific items in your pantry like pouches, packets, and snacks. Add removable labels to the front to keep track of what's inside of each bin. If you prefer a minimalist aesthetic, it pays to use clear containers for your pantry storage. iDesign sells a wide range of affordable clear plastic pantry storage bins on Amazon.
Freestanding shelves
If you're lucky enough to have a pantry or storage area that is large enough for shelves, you have elite organization options. You can opt for something utilitarian like this customizable Ikea shelving unit perfect for a pantry makeover, which you can liven up with colorful storage options. Or you could choose something more aesthetically pleasing like this five-shelf green wooden bookcase on Amazon.
Over-the-door pantry organizers
Rethink your kitchen storage with an affordable closet staple: Over-the-door organizers are a great option for small pantries or storage areas without shelves or cabinets. Use the organizer to store cans, jars, bottles, and other small items you would normally put on shelves or in baskets. Before buying, make sure it will fit over your door without preventing it from closing, like the Moforoco 9-Tier Over The Door Pantry Organizer on Amazon.
Stackable wire baskets
Like wicker baskets and storage bins, wire baskets are a great way to organize smaller items that would otherwise get lost on shelves or in cabinets. Stackable, reach-in wire baskets like these ones are perfect for storing potatoes, onions, and garlic because they offer some ventilation and you can see exactly what's inside. If you're worried baskets take up too much space on shelves, choose hanging or wall-mounted wire storage baskets.
Vintage-style wooden crates and bottle holders
Wooden crates are an aesthetically-pleasing storage option. Scour thrift stores for vintage crates or look online. You can also find ones that look vintage but aren't, like this set of five vintage farmhouse-style wooden crates on Amazon. You can even repurpose old soda crates to give your kitchen a rustic look. Vintage-style bottle storage crates like this one can be mounted on the wall to store smaller items or spices.
Hanging plate racks
Wall plate racks upgrade your kitchen aesthetic and protect your expensive china or favorite vintage plates from damage. They can also be used to organize other items, like baking dishes, cutting boards, and kitchen gadgets. You can find inexpensive new options on Amazon, like this MyGift wooden wall-mounted farmhouse-style plate rack, or you can get a vintage plate rack on eBay or at a yard or estate sale.
Small, stackable shelves
Even with shelves or cabinets in your pantry, it may be hard to organize certain items. The absolute best storage hack for deep pantry shelves is to use smaller stackable shelves like these on Amazon. They effectively double the amount of space you have on each shelf. For instance, store plates on the top shelf and mugs on the bottom, or jars on the bottom and cans of food on top.
Corner shelves or cabinets
One trick for maximizing storage in the corners of your pantry is using a corner cabinet or shelf. A freestanding corner cabinet like this one on Amazon from Vecelo will keep clutter to a minimum and maximize storage options. Small corner organizers like this bamboo corner cabinet rack make it easier to store plates, cans, and jars on wide or deep shelves.
Lazy Susans
There are so many ways to use a Lazy Susan for maximum pantry organization. This YouCopia Lazy Susan on Amazon has three storage compartments that rotate, making it easier to find spice jars and other small bottles. A two-tier Lazy Susan, like this bamboo kitchen organizer from Better Homes and Gardens at Walmart, can offer incredibly versatile pantry storage solutions.
Mini rolling cart
Mini rolling carts like this four-tier kitchen storage cart on Amazon are one of the most flexible storage options. There are so many ways to use a movable cart for maximum organization. For instance, store all of your often-used baking tools and supplies in one, and just roll it away into the pantry when you don't need it. Or use this three-tier rolling utility cart to organize seasonal kitchen items or small kitchen appliances.