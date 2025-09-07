The Customizable Ikea Shelving Units You Can Use For A Pantry Makeover

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever found yourself stuffing loose food and household items into all crevices of your pantry and thought, "There must be a better way," we're here to help — or rather, Ikea is. Included in our 10 Ikea hacks for remodeling your kitchen are some ingenious items that can give you a serious pantry makeover, including the KALLAX shelving unit.

It's basically a set of standalone removable shelves, though you can supplement them with drawer inserts — perfect for when you want to add extra storage but don't want the hassle or cost of installing extra cabinets. A 13-by-13-inch KALLAX cabinet unit with two drawers only costs $12, and you can get the larger, 16-cube unit for $140.

These units works perfectly in the pantry since the one- or two-drawer inserts are relatively small, meaning you can likely fit several side by side underneath your lowest pantry shelf. You can also create a pantry space from the ground up with KALLAX shelves and DRÖNA box inserts. The convenient shelving units are made from fiberboard with particle board drawers, so they're lightweight and easy to move into your food storage space. Plus, they're available in black, white, or a mock stained oak look, so you can either match your kitchen decor or the existing shelving in your pantry.