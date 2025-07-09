10 Ikea Hacks To Know Before Remodeling Your Kitchen

You don't need to rip out cabinets or max out your credit card to give your kitchen a serious glow-up. Sometimes, the best transformations start with a screwdriver, a can of paint, and a humble IKEA cart. Whether you're renovating on a tight budget or just craving smarter storage, we have come up with 10 hacks that will only stretch your creativity — not your wallet!

These ideas aren't just about building new things, they're about rethinking what you already have. By tweaking familiar staples like RÅSKOG carts or BEKVÄM trolleys, or repurposing offcuts from your last countertop install, you can squeeze more utility (and style) out of every corner of your kitchen. Most of these projects are ideal for tight budgets — something we explore more in this guide to affordable kitchen renovations. And if you're still in the planning stage, it might also be worth skimming these common IKEA kitchen-buying mistakes before heading to the store.

These aren't just aesthetic upgrades, although we have tried our best to provide you with visual inspiration — from a sculptural pendant light made out of leftover countertop, to a slim rolling island that doubles as prep space. But more than that, these ideas are about function: making the most of vertical space, solving awkward drawer layouts, and rethinking forgotten corners. If you've got a little time and a free weekend, you've got what it takes. Let's get into the ideas, and perhaps spark your next favorite project while we're at it.