11 Big Ikea Mistakes To Avoid When Shopping For Your Kitchen

IKEA is the go-to place for home decor for millions of people around the globe, but its stock goes far beyond pillow forts that expand a child's imagination and California closets that help fashionistas stay organized. IKEA's lineup includes big pieces of furniture and even appliances that are perfect for full-on home renovations, including kitchen upgrades.

Along with furniture and other home goods, the Ikea Bistro has a good reputation for offering tasty and affordable food. The sparkling lingonberry drink is quite unique compared to other restaurants, thanks to its blend of fruits that aren't typically found in warmer climates. Additionally, customers who visit the Bistro can't help but rave about the Swedish meatballs.

The brand is known for its clean, minimalist designs inspired by Scandinavian styles. Those looking to create a simple and modern kitchen may find exactly what they want from IKEA, considering they offer sleek countertops, cabinets, and more. As with any home renovation though, it's important to carefully consider the do's and don'ts of a project. When it comes to building a kitchen with IKEA, there are a number of pitfalls that can be easily avoided with a little planning.